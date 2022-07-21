ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsville, MD

Maryland man used Library of Congress WiFi network to look up child porn

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDiiw_0gnampqn00

A Maryland man will spend the next eight-years in federal prison for using the Library of Congress WiFi network to look at child porn.

Gary Lee Peksa, 56 of Mechanicsville, was reportedly a sheet metal mechanic for the Architect of the Capitol at the Library of Congress, when he committed his crimes.

Between October 2018 and July 2019, federal prosecutors say Peksa used his cellphone and the public wireless network at the Library of Congress to access child porn sites while in his office, on break, or in the bathroom at work.

Investigators learned of this when the Library of Congress network security operations center notified them of web traffic associated with the sexual exploitation of children.

Capitol Police eventually seized Peksa’s cellphone and laptop, which contained hundreds of photos of child pornography.

Following his prison term, Peksa will be placed on 20 years of supervised release and be required to pay $47,000 in victim restitution. He also must register as a sex offender for at least 15 years.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mechanicsville, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Mechanicsville, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Wifi#Capitol Police
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Maryland State Police guidance on how to apply for a Wear and Carry Permit

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police on Friday issued new guidance for residents on how to apply for a Wear and Carry Permit. The move comes following a recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court and an order from Governor Larry Hogan that suspended the state's "good and substantial reason," standard when applying to wear, carry or transport a regulated firearm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Laptops
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

4 Baltimore-area residents charged with stealing $3 million in unemployment insurance

BALTIMORE — Four Baltimore-area residents are charged with stealing more than $3 million in unemployment insurance benefits, through identity fraud. The residents - Tyshawna Davis, 38, of Gwynn Oak; Tiia Woods, 44, of Cockeysville; Donna Jones, age 55, of Hanover; and Devante Smith, 27, of Baltimore - face up to 20 years in prison, after being indicted on federal charges of conspiracy and wire fraud related to a CARES Act unemployment insurance fraud scheme, announced the U.S. Attorney's Office.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy