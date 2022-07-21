ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Paul Newman's torched tapes reveal his real love with Joanne Woodward in 'The Last Movie Stars'

By Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18DvZ8_0gnamkgO00

Near the end of an iconic movie career and deep into his storybook marriage to actress Joanne Woodward, Paul Newman carried a trove of personal audio recordings to his local dump and set them aflame.

The torched tapes contained hundreds of interviews, conducted by close friend and screenwriter Stewart Stern, whom Newman had commissioned for a memoir that seemingly went up in smoke.

However, the blue-eyed "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "Cool Hand Luke" star, who died in 2008 at 83, never burned the transcripts.

In 2019, Newman's family discovered transcripts stashed in the basement laundry room of the family's Westport, Connecticut, home and found more a year later in a storage locker. The revealing interviews serve as the foundation for director Ethan Hawke's six-part documentary series, "The Last Movie Stars" (now streaming Thursday on HBO Max).

The tapes, brought back to life, reveal the true Woodward-Newman love story.

"The family said they would give me complete access to what they had. So when I opened this box (with the tapes) I thought I was going to find something awful," Hawke says. "Why else would he burn the tapes? There must be some terrible secrets in there. But it ended up being a lot simpler than that. There were many secrets but none of them were terrible. They were interesting, beautiful and human."

'The Last Movie Stars' trailer:Paul Newman, Joanne Woodward subjects of Ethan Hawke documentary

During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Hawke enlisted actor friends to read the transcripts over Zoom calls. The stand-ins include George Clooney, reading Newman's words; Laura Linney as Woodward; and Sam Rockwell and Billy Crudup as directors Stuart Rosenberg ("Cool Hand Luke") and James Goldstone ("Winning").

The humanity emerges even as "Last Movie Stars" delves into challenging material, including the relationship's emotionally contentious origins. Newman was a father of three and married to his first wife, actress Jackie Witte when he met Woodward in 1953 as both were understudies for the Broadway comedy "Picnic."

The couple fell madly in love. But the 1958 divorce fallout, followed by Newman and Woodward's marriage, was devastating for Witte (whose poignant interview sections are read by Zoe Kazan) and the couple's three children as well as a source of guilt that haunted Newman.

Movie star pressures further complicated the relationship. Woodward, an Oscar winner for 1957's "The Three Faces of Eve," was the bigger star and considered the better actor when the star duo married in 1958. But Woodward's career took a back seat taking care of their growing family, which included three more children, allowing Newman's career to enter another stratosphere with 1961's "The Hustler."

"When they first got married, (Paul) was kind of the good-looking boy toy of the great Oscar-winning actor Joanne Woodward," says Hawke. "She released her ego to become a stepmother and then a mother, only to have his career explode. And she didn't expect what the industry would do to her once she started being a mother. Her life as an actor was deeply affected."

Newman's drinking also took a toll on the relationship. During one segment of "Last Movie Stars," the couple's grown daughter Clea reveals how Woodward finally got fed up with his alcohol consumption and kicked him out of their house. He camped out on the family driveway for a week until he was let back in, after agreeing to cut out alcohol.

"This beautiful life didn't fall in their lap. They created it," Hawke says. "They worked hard at it."

"Last Movie Stars" unveils other steps Woodward and Newman took to navigate pitfalls, keeping their marriage and family together while collaborating professionally. The two appeared on stage frequently, made 16 movies together (including five directed by Newman), were outspoken social activists and philanthropists (creating the Newman's Own grocery franchise with all profits going to charity).

In 2007, Newman learned he had terminal cancer, just days after Woodward was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Woodward, 92, did not participate in the series. "That's why the family wanted me to do it now," says Hawke. "They wanted it to come out while she's still alive and can see this, to support her."

A telling "Movie Stars" segment features Woodward and Newman in one of their most epic movie flops, 1970's widely panned critical satire "WUSA." Without narration or description, the scene features the couple kissing with unbridled and undeniable passion.

"What I love about that shot is that they're really in love. And yet they're both grown-ups in the middle of their lives," Hawke says. "There's something about that kiss that is beyond sex. It's deep, authentic love. You hear that wolves mate for life. Well, they look like a couple of wolves sniping each other."

It's just one representation of the Woodward-Newman relationship, even beyond the fable.

"When I started this project, my one fear was that I would discover that they weren't who I thought they were," says Hawke. "In the process, I realized that they were much more than I thought they were because it was harder than I thought it was. It's not a fairy-tale journey. They are actually human beings with the same problems as the rest of us. But they managed to fight through them."

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
TVOvermind

The Shocking Announcement to Kelly Ripa Made About her 26-Year Marriage to Mark Consuelos

Hollywood marriages aren’t exactly known for their long-lasting qualities. That’s precisely what makes Kelly Ripa’s marriage to Mark Consuelos so fascinating. This is a couple who met in 1995 on the set of the daytime television show on which they both starred, and they eloped a year later. They married in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996, and they celebrated a staggering 26 years of marriage in 2022. Twenty-six years of marriage in their industry is virtually unheard of, and only a few other stars have managed to make their relationship last so long. However, Ripa made an announcement regarding in July of 2022 that shocked the world. What shocking announcement did Kelly Ripa make about her marriage to Mark Consuelos after 26 seemingly happy years?
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Grew Up to Become a Famous Country Singer

Known for being the guitarist of Runaway June, Jennifer Wayne, comes from a famous family thanks to the one man referred to as “The Duke”. Whenever discussing the movie industry and icons immortalized on screen, it is hard not to mention John Wayne. Being the definition of what a man was back in the day, Wayne acted in Hollywood for 50 years, credited with having over 160 feature films. But when it came to his granddaughter, Jennifer, the Duke was nothing more than a loving family man who controlled the AMC channel.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Mary Mara, 'Law & Order' and 'Dexter' Actress, Dies in Drowning Accident

Actress Mary Mara has passed away, and an investigation is underway. According to a report by PEOPLE, the 61-year-old TV star was found in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday. New York State Police issued a statement saying they believe Mara drowned by accident while swimming.
ACCIDENTS
epicstream.com

George Clooney Shock: Amal Alamuddin 'Seething With Jealousy', 'Totally Fed Up' Of Husband And Julia Roberts' Cozy Ways? Ocean's Eleven Star Reaches New Milestone With U2 & Amy Grant

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are, without a doubt, two of the most sought-after stars of their generation. Despite being massively successful in their respective careers, the life partners of Amal Alamuddin and Danny Moder were able to maintain the high-profile friendship that most people dream of having. It is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Linney
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Sam Rockwell
Person
Joanne Woodward
Person
George Clooney
Person
Billy Crudup
Person
Zoe Kazan
Person
Paul Newman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Love#Movie Stars#Hbo#Woodward Newman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Disgraced 'Today' Show Host Matt Lauer & Annette Roque Reunite At Daughter's High School Graduation After Bitter Divorce

Disgraced Today show host Matt Lauer and his ex-wife Annette Roque were spotted together at their daughter's high school graduation in late June — three years after the former flames finalized their bitter divorce. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the duo watched their 18-year-old daughter, Romy, receive her diploma on Sunday, June 26, in the Hamptons. It looked like Lauer, 64, tried to keep a low profile, as he was seen in a white hat, jacket, sunglasses and blue shirt. For her part, the model, 55, wore a white dress and carried some flowers. KATIE COURIC CALLS...
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Chuck Norris’ Grandson Says He’s Afraid To Tell Grandpa He Got Kicked Off Reality Show for Cheating

Chuck Norris is famous for two things: acting and kicking ass. Best known for his work on Walker, Texas Ranger, the TV star is also famous as a mixed martial artist. In fact, he actually taught karate to classic TV‘s Little House on the Prairie star Michael Landon as well as Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley. Overall, both his career in karate and acting are intimidating. But now, after his grandson Maxwell got fired from a brand new reality show, the younger Norris is right to be afraid to tell his grandfather.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

547K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy