Eaton County Board of Commissioners votes to send parks millage to November ballot

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Eaton County Board of Commissioners just voted to allow a parks millage to appear on the November ballot.

The Commission voted 13 to 2 in favor of sending the parks millage to a vote.

Right now, the county operates and runs 11 parks, and that comes with a hefty price tag, which is part of the inspiration for creating the millage.

One commissioner says the county has had a tough time keeping up with the financial demands associated with maintaining the parks.

The millage would generate around $2 million per year at a rate of half a mill.

Voters will ultimately decide in November if the millage goes through by casting their ballot.

