Music

Zach Bryan Drops ANOTHER New Song, “Til Brooklyn”

By Hill Douglas
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
Trevor Pavlik

Zach Bryan is on an absolute rampage right now.

The man dropped his 34 track studio album American Heartbreak on May 20, and if he hadn’t already, it took the world by storm.

In my opinion, it’s the best album of the year so far, and I’ll be surprised if something drops that beats it. There’s just too much good music on it.

As if 34 songs wasn’t enough, Zach followed up barely a month later, on July 7, with the single “Summertime Blues,” the title track for the 9 song project Summertime Blues that dropped on the 15th.

If you haven’t gotten around to checking it out yet, you need to. Summertime Blues features a feature from Charles Wesley Godwin, the heavily anticipated release of YouTube hit “Matt and Audie,” and a slew of other bangers like “Motorcycle Drive By,” “Oklahoma Smokeshow,” and more.

If you’re not counting, that’s 43 new songs that hit streaming platforms in a span of less than 60 days. But don’t think that’s where he stops and slows down, because it isn’t. Zach is already back at it, posting the new tune “‘Til Brooklyn” to his YouTube channel just a matter of hours ago.

A Beastie Boys mantra that Zach has seemed to embody during this busy stretch of touring and new music, he tweeted “no sleep ‘til Brooklyn” back in March, so I guess he gave us warning.

Then, just a few days ago, he teased the song to fans.

But now the full thing is out.

With an accompanying video that presumably includes clips from Bryan’s tour and meteoric rise to prominence on the country music scene, the song conjures up a sense of nostalgia. Especially for those of us that have witnessed this wild ride Zach has been on over the last several years.

Check out the video here:

Here’s a look at the chorus:

“No rest ‘til Brooklyn,

No sleep at all,

Until I’m dead, or until I’m rich,

Or until the Lord comes to call,

No rest ‘til Brooklyn,

No sleep at all,

Young man, keep your hands, stay standing,

Don’t stop swinging ‘til you fall,

No rest ‘til Brooklyn…”

Zach still has quite a few tour stops already announced for the rest of the year, and everybody should try to catch one, because Zach is in the midst of something special.

Don’t get in this man’s way.

