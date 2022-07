BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — One man is dead after a wrong way driver caused a crash in Bridgeport early Saturday. Shortly after 1 a.m., a Saturn Ion traveling north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 between Exit 26 and 25 hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the left hand lane, according to police. The Jeep ended up on its side in the median, and the Saturn came to rest in the center lane.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO