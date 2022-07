Takoma Park has moved closer to the Caribbean with a new coral reef, which has grown inside a bus shelter at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Hilltop Road. The City of Takoma Park’s Arts and Humanities Division organized the project to share public art in unusual locations and encourage public transportation. “We wanted to create a fun design that would brighten people’s day while they’re walking by or waiting for the bus,” Arts and Humanities Coordinator Brendan Smith said. “Art should be shared with people where they live and not be be confined to art museums or galleries.”

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO