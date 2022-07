PORTLAND, Ore. — At least six people died in traffic crashes over the weekend in the metro area. Oregon State Police say a driver was speeding when their vehicle went off Highway 30 east of Cornelius Pass Road around 1:00am on Saturday. It hit three parked cars, a power pole, went over an embankment and landed on the front porch of a residence. 24-year-old Kody Hansen of Warren and 45-year-old Dale Herren of St. Helens died.

