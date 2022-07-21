ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 47, accused of shooting at passing cars arraigned in Kalamazoo County

By Marie Weidmayer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A man accused of shooting at passing cars earlier this week has been arraigned on three felony charges. Troy Alan Henson, 47, of Climax, was arraigned July 20...

