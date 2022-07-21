ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T-Mobile and Apple to sell small-business connectivity plan

By Stephen Nellis
AOL Corp
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc said on Thursday it was working with Apple Inc to offer a mobile phone plan that will include subsidized iPhones and a suite of paid services from Apple aimed at small-business owners. The deal will help Apple with distribution of Business Essentials, a paid...

www.aol.com

