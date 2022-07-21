ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Wells Fargo Analyst Declares That Netflix ‘Pain Is Over’

By Tony Maglio, @tonymaglio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHXmb_0gnajQ5N00
Netflix’s “Boo, Bitch” Episode 108.

Tuesday was nerve-racking — not just for Netflix, which reported its second-quarter earnings, but really for anyone in Hollywood with ties to a subscription-based streaming service. Fortunately, a loss of just 970,000 subscribers (that’s less than a million!) was not as bad as Wall Street’s expectations and it was half of what Netflix itself predicted back in April. In that context, a significant loss became a major win.

As Netflix founder and Co-CEO Reed Hastings acknowledged during Netflix’s Q2 earnings call, “Tough in some ways losing a million and calling it a success.”

The media analysts at Wells Fargo believe Netflix “has found a bottom.” That means there’s nowhere to go but up — especially with an ad-supported tier and password-sharing crackdowns on the horizon. (Those programs will roll out domestically in 2023, but their financial impact will likely not be realized until at least 2024.)

“While it’s too early to visualize the company’s longer-term financial complexion, which keeps us happier on the sidelines, we think the recent pain is over,” Wells Fargo’s lead analyst Steven Cahall wrote in a note distributed to clients — and obtained by IndieWire — on Wednesday.

The most acute Netflix pain is its subscriber declines (starting with a loss of 200,000 subs in the first quarter, its first decline in a decade) and a plummeting stock price. Both of those may now, mercifully, be over. Netflix forecast a third-quarter addition of 1 million subscribers. While that’s lower than they previously thought and a slower pace than prior years, it would come close to returning the base to fiscal-year 2021 levels.

As for the company’s share price, that’s going to take a lot longer to sort out. It is also quite possible, if not extremely probable, that NFLX shares will never trade anywhere near their November high of $700.99. On Tuesday, Netflix stock climbed above $200 per share for the first time since early June. The 52-week low is $162.71).

On the news of better-than-expected subscriber and earnings results (though not revenue), the share price reached about $215. On Wednesday, it closed at $216.44, down 69 percent from the heights of fall 2021. After the Q1 bombshell, Netflix stock dropped from $348.61 per share to $226.19, literally overnight. The company shed about $175 billion in market cap value since the end of 2021; currently, Netflix is worth roughly $96 billion by that measure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKtWc_0gnajQ5N00
Chris Evans in Netflix movie “The Gray Man.”

So, no more “pain,” perhaps, but will there be gain? Cahall & co. (still) think the current per-share price makes NFLX a bargain, and have reiterated their lofty (these days) price target $300 per share. That’s more optimistic than most: MoffettNathanson analysts have a $190 price target on Netflix shares, down $20 from their previous target.

“When you look at the cash flow yields or price to earnings multiples of stocks that are driven more by pricing than volume growth, we would argue that, even with slowing content growth in the next few years, Netflix’s valuation just isn’t there yet,” Michael Nathanson and his team wrote in their own Wednesday note.

UBS and Wedbush placed their 52-week price targets in between those of Wells Fargo and MoffettNathanson. The more bullish Wedbush kept its previous $280 NFLX price tag; UBS sees the stock as worth $198.

All told, Wells Fargo forecasts that Netflix will add a net 2.5 million subscribers in 2022 and 7.8 million in 2023. If those additions plus the company’s new revenue streams gets NFLX back to $300, well, investors will swill champagne. Imagine selling a stockholder on that price point this past New Year’s Eve, when shares were worth twice as much — that would have felt as crazy as the concept of Netflix with commercials.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Gwyneth Paltrow: I Don’t Miss Acting but I Promised My Mother Blythe Danner I’d Star in a Play ‘Before I Die’

Academy Award winner Gwyneth Paltrow hasn’t been onscreen since 2020’s “The Politician,” and the Goop founder is just fine leaving it that way. Paltrow admitted in a preview clip of this week’s Sunday ”Today” show, airing July 24, that she doesn’t feel the need to return to acting anytime soon. “I really don’t miss it at all,” Paltrow told host Willie Geist. “I think I’m so lucky that I got to do it, and I still, I’m sure I still will, at some point.”
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Survey Shows Tom Hardy Is the Hardest Actor for Americans to Understand

Click here to read the full article. If you have to turn on subtitles while watching “Peaky Blinders,” you’re not alone. According to a new survey from Preply (via The Wrap), American viewers have a harder time following Tom Hardy’s dialogue than any other actor. And “Peaky Blinders,” a show that Hardy frequently appears on, was named the hardest-to-understand TV show. Fans of Hardy will likely find the results to be unsurprising, as the actor is famous for playing roles that require him to mumble. He can currently be seen in the sixth and final season of “Peaky Blinders” on Netflix, and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Hastings
IndieWire

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Trailer Reveals Godly Duo Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu Breaking Bad

Right on the heels of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Entertainment are giving a look at their cinematic version of the realm of the gods. On Sunday, the studio debuted the first trailer for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” during its San Diego Comic-Con program inside the prestigious Hall H exhibition room. While DC Comics fans got a teaser of the film at FanDome last year, this year viewers actually got to see the film’s two antagonists, Hespera and Calypso in action.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Paul Sorvino, Tony-Nominated Star and ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘The Rocketeer’ Actor, Dead at Age 83

Updated, July 25 at 3:14 p.m. ET: Oscar winner Mira Sorvino penned a tribute to her late father, “Goodfellas” star and Tony nominee Paul Sorvino. Mira wrote, “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘The Whale’ First Look: Brendan Fraser Is Unrecognizable as 600-lb. Man in Darren Aronofsky’s Venice Pick

Brendan Fraser has undergone a full transformation for Darren Aronofsky’s latest drama. The R-rated, A24 feature film, directed by Aronofsky and based on the play penned by Samuel D. Hunter, is set to premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Fraser plays a reclusive English teacher who suffers from severe obesity while trying to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter (Sadie Sink) for one last chance at redemption.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Stock#Netflix Subscribers#Hbo#Wells Fargo
IndieWire

Sydney Sweeney Throws Out the First Pitch at Red Sox Game, Boston Loses 28-5

Anyone who says baseball has become boring and unwatchable must have missed the Red Sox game on Friday night. “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney was on hand at Fenway Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch when the Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays. The actress donned a Red Sox jersey for the occasion, but her support did not do the home team much good. If anything, she might have been the bad luck charm.
BOSTON, MA
IndieWire

Longtime WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon Retires Amid Hush-Money Scandal

Click here to read the full article. Longtime WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has announced his retirement. The 77-year-old steps down amid a board of directors investigation into accusations he paid hush money to several female employees with whom he carried on affairs. The investigation is ongoing, a person with knowledge told IndieWire. McMahon’s daughter Stephanie McMahon will share the CEO job with company president Nick Khan. Stephanie McMahon, who is also now chairwoman, was handling her father’s old role on an interim basis. Vince McMahon remains WWE’s majority shareholder with 80 percent of the company’s voting shares. “As I approach 77 years...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

All the Details on Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ Starring Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie

Click here to read the full article. Wes Anderson’s latest film is almost ready to blast off. The out-of-this-world premise for Anderson’s “Asteroid City” was recently revealed, with Focus Features handling the distribution for the dramedy. This marks the first collaboration between Focus and Anderson since Oscar-nominated 2012 coming of age story “Moonrise Kingdom.” His films since — “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Isle of Dogs,” and last year’s “The French Dispatch” — were all distributed by Searchlight. Universal Pictures, the parent company of Focus Features, will handle the international distribution for “Asteroid City.” “We are beyond thrilled to be the global home for...
MOVIES
IndieWire

John Boyega Says Michael K. Williams Was ‘Paid Peanuts’ to Star in ‘Breaking,’ Did It for the ‘Art’

Click here to read the full article. John Boyega still can’t get over just how “incredible” it was to collaborate with the late Michael K. Williams in upcoming drama “Breaking.” The film, directed by Abi Damaris Corbin, who also co-wrote the script with Kwame Kwei-Armah, tells the true story of a Marine Veteran who was denied support from Veterans Affairs and turned to taking an Atlanta bank hostage in 2017. Boyega plays veteran Brian Brown-Easley, with “The Wire” icon Williams portraying an officer tasked with talking Brown-Easley down. “I actually requested him to be in this movie, and he came through,” Boyega...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Comic-Con Trailer: A Familiar Villain Strikes Fear in Middle-Earth

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” Amazon’s sprawling addition to J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendary fantasy saga, is only a month away from its Prime Video debut. And with the biggest geek culture event of the year taking place in San Diego this weekend, Amazon wasted no time in releasing another trailer. The new footage provides fans with an even clearer look at Amazon’s take on the Middle Earth, and the important ways that it differs from Peter Jackson’s beloved take on the material.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Google’s parent reports slowest quarterly growth in 2 years

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google’s revenue growth during the past quarter decelerated to its slowest pace in two years as advertisers reined in their spending amid intensifying fears of an economic recession. The regression reported Tuesday by Google’s corporate parent, Alphabet, is the latest sign that the tailwinds...
ECONOMY
IndieWire

‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Trailer: Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page Steal in Fantasy World

Click here to read the full article. It takes courage, magic, and that extra dash of charm to outrun a heist gone wrong. The first trailer from 2022 Comic Con unveils the fantasy world behind “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.” The Paramount Pictures and eOne production premieres March 3, 2023 in theaters. Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, Regé-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant star in the adventure film based on the hit board game. Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis also star. Co-directors and co-screenwriters Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley helm the project, with Jeremy Latcham producing. Actor Grant told Comic Con...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy