Ivana Trump's funeral displayed a copy of her 1992 Vanity Fair cover that appeared to edit out Hillary Clinton's name

By Sophia Ankel
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KI8X4_0gnaiywA00
The casket of Ivana Trump is brought out of St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church in New York City after her funeral on Wednesday. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images
  • The funeral for Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, was held in New York City on Wednesday.
  • Photos from the event showed her 1992 Vanity Fair cover displayed by the altar.
  • A headline about Hillary Clinton on the original cover was gone from the one displayed Wednesday.

Hillary Clinton
Ivana Trump
Donald Trump
