Shopify Partners With Airwallex to Drive Global Payments

By PYMNTS
 5 days ago
FinTech payments platform Airwallex is partnering with eCommerce firm Shopify to offer online merchants a streamlined integration for payment acceptance from customers around the world. The Airwallex Online Payments App is a payment gateway plugin that supports Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay bank cards, and more than 30 local payment methods...

