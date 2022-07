Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, in partnership with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, today announced a contest for New Yorkers to vote on a new custom state license plate. In honor of OPDV’s 30th anniversary, the three designs reflect the strength and resilience of survivorsand the commitment New York State makes to support them. The winning license plate will be announced in October 2022 in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time dedicated to bringing awareness and sparking conversations about gender-based violence.

