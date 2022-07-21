ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police Investigate Shooting Near Springfield Park

KTTS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say one person has been treated for gunshot wounds after a shots fired...

www.ktts.com

KTTS

Police Investigate Shooting Near Walnut And Scenic

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning near Walnut and Scenic. Police were called to the area for an assault, but couldn’t find any victims. A woman showed up at the emergency room with a gunshot wound. KY3 says her injuries...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Multiple shootings in north Springfield leave residents in fear

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple shootings in the last few weeks in one Springfield neighborhood have residents asking why. The shootings have happened in the 800 block of North Lexington. Cindy Woodard has lived in the same house there for 35 years. After two shootings in her neighborhood, she is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Wanted Willow Springs man killed in shoot-out in Douglas County

Ava, Mo. – A Willow Springs man wanted for child molestation and rape was killed after firing on law enforcement in Douglas County Saturday night. At roughly 2 p.m. on July 23, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were serving warrants at a residence in eastern Douglas County. One warrant was for an individual growing marijuana and the other was for Marvin Burke, age 54 of Willow Springs, who had warrants for child molestation and attempted rape.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Highlandville Man In Serious Condition After Jumping From Pontoon Boat

A Highlandville man was in serious condition after he jumped from a boat Sunday afternoon in Stone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 71-year-old Glenn S. Trust of Highlandville, (south of Springfield) was aboard a 2018 Bass Tracker pontoon boat on Table Rock Lake, in the Schooner Creek area north of Kimberly City, when he reportedly jumped off the boat into the water shortly before 5 p.m. He did not resurface for quite some time.
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
KYTV

Driver killed in a crash near Highlandville, Mo.

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -A crash on U.S. 160 south of Highlandville has killed a woman from Clever. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Sarah Marshall, 68, pulled into the path of a pickup just after 6:00 Monday night. Marshall was taken to a Springfield hospital where she was pronounced dead.
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
ozarkradionews.com

July 22nd Meth Arrest Assisted by K9

Wright County, MO. – Wright County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ace assisted in the arrest of a pair during a traffic stop on July 22nd of 2022. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Dedmon requested the assistance of the Wright County Sheriff on a traffic stop, and Corporal Campbell arrived shortly after with K9 Ace. Ace alerted to the odor of narcotics within the vehicle. The alert allowed a search to be conducted and suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting In Douglas County

(KTTS News) — Douglas County deputies shot and killed a man who was wanted in Howell County on child molestation charges. The sheriff says Marvin Burke had been hiding in the woods for six months before deputies got a tip about his location. Burke ran from deputies. He was...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Firefighters battle house fire in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a house fire Sunday evening in north Springfield. Several firefighters arrived at the fire around 6 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Hovey near the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Division. Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire. They say neighbors reported squatters...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield fire victim jumps from balcony to escape the flames

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield apartment resident made a life or death decision during an apartment fire. At 3 a.m. on July 14, a fire broke out in the Viking complex at Luster and Sunshine. As the apartment complex was going up in smoke, one tenant was faced with a decision, stay in the building and face the flames or jump from the balcony. Max Hampshire says they just wanted to live.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

Rash of thefts in Laclede County

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office received multiple theft complaints over the past week. On July 15th, a resident in the 31-thousand block of Startling Drive reported that someone stole his 2000 Dodge Caravan, which was stored at his stepfather’s residence. In the 16-thousand block of Historic Route 66, a man reported that several tools were stolen from his construction trailer. The next day a resident in the 300 block of South Spruce Street Conway reported that she arrived home and noticed the door was open. She said nothing was missing from inside, but an air conditioner and a few pieces of stove pipe were missing from the porch, and several fishing items were stolen from a shed on the property. The investigation is continuing in each of the incidents.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Douglas County Sheriff questions the system after officer-involved shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County sheriff says a deadly officer-involved shooting on Saturday should have never happened. Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase said deputies shot and killed Marvin Burke, who had been hiding in the woods for almost six months after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Howell County for child molestation. The sheriff said he wants to see a change at a higher level that would prevent things like this from happening.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Hollister man arrested in meth conspiracy

A Hollister man is among 18 people indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a large conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine across southwest Missouri. Cody D. Ezell, 39, of Hollister, is facing charges following an investigation which seized 29 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately $57,000, and multiple firearms. The federal...
HOLLISTER, MO
KOLR10 News

Silver Dollar City EMS team handled employee emergency internally

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City remains open to guests as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigates the death of a park employee last week.  KOLR 10 Investigates why the incident was mostly handled internally when taxpayers in Southwest Missouri fund life-saving emergency services through police and fire departments. With more than 2 […]
BRANSON, MO
KCTV 5

Over 100 acres damaged by fire in Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KCTV) --- Three separate grass fires damaged over 150 acres on Saturday in Lebanon, Mo. The Lebanon Rural Fire District and Tri-County Fire Protection responded to three separate grassfires on Saturday. All of the fires were under control by 7 p.m. on Saturday. No injuries or structure damage...
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Man found dead after Table Rock Lake search

BRANSON, Mo.-  According to officials, recovery has been made for a missing swimmer on Sunday, July 24. On Saturday a call was made to Stone County dispatch around 4:00 PM in regards to a man at Table Rock Lake who has reportedly been underwater for an extended period of time. The Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

‘Bear in the Air’ over Joplin; Police agencies work an aggressive vehicle enforcement event

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday the Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers along with local Jasper County agencies conducted a traffic operation. Joplin Police confirm with us the JPD Traffic Unit, along with the Jasper County Sheriff’s office are assisting the MSHP, conducting an aggressive vehicle enforcement event focused at impaired and careless drivers.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Driver dies in crash involving RV in Barry County, Mo.

SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - A driver died after his SUV was struck by an RV in southern Barry County. Bruce Meyers, of Shell Knob, died in the crash Friday. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports Meyers was driving on State Highway 86, west of Golden, Missouri around 12:40 Friday afternoon when he failed to yield to an oncoming RV. The crash sent the 75-year-old’s SUV into a parked truck. Meyers died at the scene.
BARRY COUNTY, MO

