Police Investigate Shooting Near Springfield Park

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office received multiple theft complaints over the past week. On July 15th, a resident in the 31-thousand block of Startling Drive reported that someone stole his 2000 Dodge Caravan, which was stored at his stepfather’s residence. In the 16-thousand block of Historic Route 66, a man reported that several tools were stolen from his construction trailer. The next day a resident in the 300 block of South Spruce Street Conway reported that she arrived home and noticed the door was open. She said nothing was missing from inside, but an air conditioner and a few pieces of stove pipe were missing from the porch, and several fishing items were stolen from a shed on the property. The investigation is continuing in each of the incidents.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO