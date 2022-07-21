VIDEO: Man sought for spitting on, beating subway rider with baton in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 41-year-old man was spat on and beaten with a baton by a fellow subway rider in Brooklyn, police said Thursday as they released clear video of the suspect that was recorded by the victim.

Police said it happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on a southbound N train near the Fort Hamilton Avenue subway station, when the victim was approached by the suspect, who spat in his face.

That's when police said the victim began recording with his cellphone.

The suspect then brandished an expandable baton and began striking the victim on his right arm and right leg. The victim was then punched in the face.

Police said the 41-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect, who remains at large, remained on board as the train pulled away.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.