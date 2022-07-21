ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

VIDEO: Man sought for spitting on, beating subway rider with baton in Brooklyn

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MqxqH_0gnaeV6h00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 41-year-old man was spat on and beaten with a baton by a fellow subway rider in Brooklyn, police said Thursday as they released clear video of the suspect that was recorded by the victim.

Police said it happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on a southbound N train near the Fort Hamilton Avenue subway station, when the victim was approached by the suspect, who spat in his face.

That's when police said the victim began recording with his cellphone.

The suspect then brandished an expandable baton and began striking the victim on his right arm and right leg. The victim was then punched in the face.

Police said the 41-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect, who remains at large, remained on board as the train pulled away.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

‘Chaos in the transit system’: Teens accused of attacking cops after stop for alleged fare beating in Manhattan subway station

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Wild video shows a fight between teens and police after alleged fare beating at a Manhattan station on Saturday.  Police spotted the 16-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station on Saturday, police said. The boy allegedly jumped a turnstile while the girl allegedly […]
MANHATTAN, NY
1010WINS

Man slashed by attacker in ski mask in Chinatown

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man was slashed in Chinatown early Tuesday by an attacker wearing a ski mask, police said. The victim was slashed on White Street, between Broadway and Lafayette Streets, around 1 a.m. The patient was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The NYPD...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Hamilton, NY
1010WINS

VIDEO: Suspect who drove off with Jeep left running inside Brooklyn parking lot sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are looking to identify a man accused of taking a car that was left running inside a Brooklyn parking lot earlier this month, authorities said. At 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, the suspect exited a dark parked vehicle in front of 736 Linden Blvd. in East Flatbush, and entered an unattended blue 2006 Jeep that was left running in the parking lot of the location.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Nypd#Spitting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1010WINS

Woman, 77, dies from possible assault in Brooklyn home

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A woman was found dead Saturday night at her Brooklyn home, authorities said. Cops were called to 361 East 45th Street in East Flatbush with reports of a possible assault around 7:23 p.m. Inside the house, officers found 77-year-old Elenora Bernard with bruising and...
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy