Woman, 22, shot multiple times in Staten Island drive-by was bystander: NYPD

By Adam Warner
 5 days ago
A 22-year-old woman was shot and wounded in a drive-by shooting on Staten Island Wednesday night. Detectives were seen searching the scene for evidence after the gunfire. Photo credit Citizen App

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A woman was struck multiple times in a drive-by shooting on Staten Island on Wednesday night, police said.

The 22-year-old victim was a bystander and not the intended target of the shooting, according to police.

She was standing on Victory Boulevard, near Clove Road, in the Sunnyside neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. when she was shot in the back and thigh.

Police were at the scene overnight as the search for the shooter continues. Photo credit Citizen App

EMS rushed the woman to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition.

Detectives scoured the area for evidence overnight.

The suspected shooter fled in a silver and gold Infiniti, police said as the investigation continues. No arrests have been reported.

Photo credit 1010 WINS

#Nypd#Staten Island#Shooting#Police#Sunnyside#Violent Crime#Ems#Infiniti
1010WINS

New York City, NY
