Today’s obit: Barbara Wise , 101, enjoyed a good book and bridge

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. He leans in for a hug, “Feliz cumpleaños”, my friend says to his aunt, before they jump into a lively conversation. I watched the encounter closely, trying to recollect the basics of Spanish I was taught from middle to early high school. I smile as I catch a word or two, but quickly get back to the task at hand and avoid eavesdropping - it’s not like I was able to comprehend most of it anyway. But it was easy to understand, from their body language; their glances and smiles, the pride on each of their faces in how far they’ve both come. The nephew is South American and relocated here over a decade ago. Now working in corporate banking, he’s constantly encouraging service and giving back to this community that raised him.

2 DAYS AGO