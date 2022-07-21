ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcellus, NY

Today's obit: Barbara Wise , 101, enjoyed a good book and bridge

By Sharon Dellinger
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Barbara Warren Wise, 101, of Marcellus, died on July 16 just past her 101st birthday. She was born in New Canaan, Conn., and moved to Owasco when she was 11 years old. After she married, Wise moved...

Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Vibrant

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Thunderstorms used to scare me, sometimes they still do. And yet, something has changed since then. The little details of the storm stick out to me. The way the seemingly wispy clouds can come together to create something so powerful. Under the name, “cumulonimbus”; a much bigger, much harder-to-pronounce word, the clouds are accompanied by rolling booms of thunder and cracks of lightning through the dark skies. As anticipated, the rain begins to fall, and in a place like Syracuse, it can last four minutes or four days.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Jacob deGrom returning to Syracuse; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for July 26)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 81; Low: 59. Storm hammers Upstate; CNY mostly spared. Forecast. ENCORE PERFORMANCE AHEAD FOR DEGROM: New York Mets star Jacob deGrom, shown during his rehab start last week with the Syracuse Mets, will get another chance to pitch in Central New York. The New York Mets announced on Monday that deGrom will make another start at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse. The two-time Cy Young Award winner drew a sellout crowd to his previous start in Syracuse. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Recycle paint, electronics or both at dropoff event in August at ESM High School

Electronics recycler Sunnking and Empire Recycled Paint will hold an event in August to collect both previously used electronics and unused paint. The event will be 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 27, at East Syracuse Minoa Central High School. Registration is required by signing up online at sunnking.com/events. Residents can then select whether they intend to recycle unused electronics, leftover paint or both.
SYRACUSE, NY
Barbara Warren
Syracuse.com

'The Sandlot' to be shown on the big screen at Syracuse baseball stadium

“You’re killing me, Smalls.” “Some lady named... Ruth. Baby Ruth.” “For-ev-er! For-ev-er!”. The highly quotable movie “The Sandlot” will be shown on the big screen at NBT Bank Stadium next month for Hospice of CNY’s “A Film on the Field.” The event, presented by Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY, will take place Thursday, Aug. 18 inside the home of the Syracuse Mets baseball team.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: The special birthday gift

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. He leans in for a hug, “Feliz cumpleaños”, my friend says to his aunt, before they jump into a lively conversation. I watched the encounter closely, trying to recollect the basics of Spanish I was taught from middle to early high school. I smile as I catch a word or two, but quickly get back to the task at hand and avoid eavesdropping - it’s not like I was able to comprehend most of it anyway. But it was easy to understand, from their body language; their glances and smiles, the pride on each of their faces in how far they’ve both come. The nephew is South American and relocated here over a decade ago. Now working in corporate banking, he’s constantly encouraging service and giving back to this community that raised him.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse hospitals aim to avoid federal oversight in merger (Good Morning CNY for July 25)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 81; Low: 60. Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms. The 5-day forecast. CHEERING ON HIS ARMY: Jim and Juli Boeheim and fans react when a foul was not called during Saturday’s game between Boeheim’s Army and The Nerd Team during The Basketball Tournament. The Nerd Team upset Boeheim’s Army. (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Councilor: Don't listen to the 'againsters.' Vote for the aquarium (Your Letters)

Regarding Tourism chief: ‘Aquarium fuels the furnace for years to come’ (June 23, 2022):. What Dan Liedka, the able and knowledgeable president of Visit Syracuse succinctly said in his letter to the editor, is right: The aquarium will be a long-term revenue source that will attract visitors from all over the Northeast, spurring investment in an area that always has had great potential.
SYRACUSE, NY
Obituaries
Syracuse.com

Gas prices drop 12 cents in NY state: See cheapest in Syracuse area

Gas prices have dropped another 12 cents in New York state over the past week, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $4.579 in the Empire State, down 47 cents from an all-time high of $5.041 on June 14. The national average has fallen even more sharply to $4.355, more than 32 cents less than two weeks ago and 66 cents less than a June 14 record high of $5.016.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

