Today’s obit: Barbara Wise , 101, enjoyed a good book and bridge

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Thunderstorms used to scare me, sometimes they still do. And yet, something has changed since then. The little details of the storm stick out to me. The way the seemingly wispy clouds can come together to create something so powerful. Under the name, “cumulonimbus”; a much bigger, much harder-to-pronounce word, the clouds are accompanied by rolling booms of thunder and cracks of lightning through the dark skies. As anticipated, the rain begins to fall, and in a place like Syracuse, it can last four minutes or four days.
Syracuse, N.Y. — In late June, vandals tore down a pole that held a large Syracuse University basketball that welcomed all to the Meadowbrook neighborhood. The huge Instagram-ready fiberglass ball stood 10 feet tall and with the pole weighed up to 300 pounds. That was no match for the vandals.
ENCORE PERFORMANCE AHEAD FOR DEGROM: New York Mets star Jacob deGrom, shown during his rehab start last week with the Syracuse Mets, will get another chance to pitch in Central New York. The New York Mets announced on Monday that deGrom will make another start at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse. The two-time Cy Young Award winner drew a sellout crowd to his previous start in Syracuse. (Scott Schild photo)
Syracuse, NY— Syracuse Shakespeare-in-the-Park continues its 20th season anniversary celebration with the classic “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on the main stage at Thornden Park Amphitheater during the first two weekends of August. Shows are Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5, 6, 12 and 13 at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 7 and 14 at 2 p.m.
Electronics recycler Sunnking and Empire Recycled Paint will hold an event in August to collect both previously used electronics and unused paint. The event will be 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 27, at East Syracuse Minoa Central High School. Registration is required by signing up online at sunnking.com/events. Residents can then select whether they intend to recycle unused electronics, leftover paint or both.
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today unveiled a $1.27 million improvement to the Carpenter Falls Unique Area, near the southwest side of Skaneateles Lake, in the town of Niles. The improvements are aimed at making the site more accessible to people with mobility impairments. The dramatic terrain...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Margarita’s Mexican Cantina has a big plan to celebrate its third anniversary in the heart of Armory Square. The Mexican bar and restaurant at 201 Walton St. is doubling the size of its dining area, while looking ahead to a plan that might make it more of a late-night venue.
Food Network and Netflix star Alton Brown is coming to Upstate New York later this year as a part of his “Beyond The Eats” tour. And maybe he’ll reconcile his beef with Buffalo wings once and for all. “Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats” will be making...
“You’re killing me, Smalls.” “Some lady named... Ruth. Baby Ruth.” “For-ev-er! For-ev-er!”. The highly quotable movie “The Sandlot” will be shown on the big screen at NBT Bank Stadium next month for Hospice of CNY’s “A Film on the Field.” The event, presented by Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY, will take place Thursday, Aug. 18 inside the home of the Syracuse Mets baseball team.
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. He leans in for a hug, “Feliz cumpleaños”, my friend says to his aunt, before they jump into a lively conversation. I watched the encounter closely, trying to recollect the basics of Spanish I was taught from middle to early high school. I smile as I catch a word or two, but quickly get back to the task at hand and avoid eavesdropping - it’s not like I was able to comprehend most of it anyway. But it was easy to understand, from their body language; their glances and smiles, the pride on each of their faces in how far they’ve both come. The nephew is South American and relocated here over a decade ago. Now working in corporate banking, he’s constantly encouraging service and giving back to this community that raised him.
Sean Kingston is no longer coming to Syracuse next month. The “Beautiful Girls” singer was scheduled to perform at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Aug. 9 as part of his 2022 The Road To Deliverance Tour dates. Tickets went on sale in May for $45 to $70.
CHEERING ON HIS ARMY: Jim and Juli Boeheim and fans react when a foul was not called during Saturday's game between Boeheim's Army and The Nerd Team during The Basketball Tournament. The Nerd Team upset Boeheim's Army. (Dennis Nett photo)
Regarding Tourism chief: ‘Aquarium fuels the furnace for years to come’ (June 23, 2022):. What Dan Liedka, the able and knowledgeable president of Visit Syracuse succinctly said in his letter to the editor, is right: The aquarium will be a long-term revenue source that will attract visitors from all over the Northeast, spurring investment in an area that always has had great potential.
LaFayette, N.Y. -- When Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in a rural suburb of Onondaga County in the middle of the night July 16, they were expecting a domestic dispute. What they found was a one-man gun making operation that likely has been supplying illegal weapons to...
On Friday, July 29 at noon, FOCUS Greater Syracuse will host a free, virtual FOCUS Forum on the upcoming city urban design vision that will complement the New York State DOT community grid project through the City of Syracuse. The forum will look at how a design vision plan from...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Beer Belly Deli, which combined craft beer and a gastropub-inspired menu in the heart of the Westcott Street business district, is closing after a 10-year run. Owner Lauren Monforte confirmed the closing of the bar at 508 Westcott St. on Sunday after informing her staff. Thursday...
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our NYC meetup on Aug. 23, our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. The Bronx Cannabis Hub held a launch ceremony on Sunday at...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as a 52-year-old resident of Clinton Plaza Apartments. John Turner was shot and killed Thursday night at Clinton Plaza Apartments, 550 S. Clinton St., Syracuse police spokesman Sgt. Thomas Blake said Monday night. Syracuse police found...
Gas prices have dropped another 12 cents in New York state over the past week, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $4.579 in the Empire State, down 47 cents from an all-time high of $5.041 on June 14. The national average has fallen even more sharply to $4.355, more than 32 cents less than two weeks ago and 66 cents less than a June 14 record high of $5.016.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jacob deGrom will get an encore showing at NBT Bank Stadium. The New York Mets announced on Monday that the two-time Cy Young Award winner will get another rehab start in Syracuse. That will come on Wednesday when the Syracuse Mets host Omaha for a 12:05 p.m. start.
