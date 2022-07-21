ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Jersey Shore’: The Situation Feels ‘Disrespected’ By Angelina After She Won’t Talk To Him

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago

Angelina Pivarnick wants nothing to do with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino on the July 21 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation!. The drama started after he spoke to her ex-husband, Chris Larangeira, and shared the conversation with the rest of the Jersey Shore castmates. During the phone call, Chris accused Angelina of leaking Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese’s speech at her wedding before it aired on the show. Angelina denied doing so, and was pissed at Mike for believing Chris over her. So, she decided to skip the cast trip to El Paso, where Pauly D was DJing.

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at this week’s episode, Angelina calls Pauly to apologize to him for not showing up. Mike jumps in the FaceTime call, and Angelina retorts, “I don’t wanna f***ing talk to Mike. I’m mad at you.” In a confessional, she adds, “I always go to Pauly’s shows. I’m always Pauly’s biggest supporter. There’s no problems between us. Mike…that’s another story.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exOcw_0gnaczSn00

Meanwhile, The Situation seems shocked to see Angelina so pissed. “I’m sorry, did I do something wrong?” Mike asks. At this point, the clip of his phone call with Chris and subsequent meddling is replayed. Eventually, the phone call between Angelina and Pauly ends with Angelina wishing Pauly luck, and when they hang up, the rest of the cast dissects what went down.

“I was not expecting that,” Pauly admits. “It’s gonna be weird when we see her.” Mike agrees that it’s going to be “weird,” and says in his confessional, “I was meeting Angelina’s call with positivity, and she met me with negativity.” JWoww is equally surprised to see how mad Angelina is at Mike. “What did you do?” she wonders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZJmk_0gnaczSn00
The cast of ‘Jersey Shore’ at an event. (Shutterstock)

“I don’t know,” Mike says. “I felt a little disrespected when she did that. Like, ‘Get off the phone?’ Like, who is you?” Mike also defends talking to Chris, adding, “The dude called me! People sent ME the receipts. Whatever it is, like…I didn’t seek any of this out.” Vinny Guadagnino, on the other hand, has a different view of the situation. “This guy Mike has been stirring the pot the whole time,” he laughs. “Mike put himself in the center of this whole drama.”

At the end of the clip, Mike even threatens to bring the “old Situation” back to deal with Angelina. We’ll have to see how it plays out when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on July 21 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV!

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Gabrielle Union, 49, Sizzles In Tight Black Catsuit With Cutouts: Photos

Gabrielle Union can’t help but get more beautiful with every passing day! The 49-year-old actress put on a jaw-dropping display when she stepped out for a bachelorette party in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 23. Rocking a barely-there cutout black top and matching leggings, the Cheaper By the Dozen alum commanded attention as she was joined by the bride-to-be and a gaggle of gorgeous friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Planning For More Kids: They Feel It’s ‘Important’ To Give Malti Siblings

Nick Jonas, 29, and Priyanka Chopra, 40, may be parents of one right now, but they’re hoping that will change in the future. The singer and actress, who welcomed their first child, daughter Malti, via surrogate on Jan. 15, have already “discussed having more kids,” according to multiple sources. “They’ve always known they wanted more than one because having a big, close family is the most important thing to both of them,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Black Panther 2’ Trailer: Shuri, Nakia & More Mourn The Loss Of T’Challa

The hype for Black Panther 2 just went into overdrive. Marvel released the trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Oscar-nominated Black Panther on July 23 during Marvel’s Comic-Con panel. The movie, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features the returns of Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and Letitia Wright as Shuri, who all face a new world in the aftermath of T’Challa’s death.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snooki
Person
Angelina Pivarnick
Person
Pauly D
Person
Jwoww
Person
Vinny Guadagnino
HollywoodLife

Chris Pratt & Son Jack, 9, Visit The Farmer’s Market With Katherine Schwarzenegger & Daughter Lyla, 1

Chris Pratt is a super famous movie star playing the lead in both the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World franchises — but his favorite role appears to be that of doting dad! The handsome matinee idol was recently spotted out and about with his son Jack, 9, and his daughter Lyla, 1, for a fun day out at a farmer’s market in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 24. Chris’ wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, with whom the star recently welcomed their second child, daughter Eloise, was also along for the ride!
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Paul Newman’s Wife: Everything To Know About His 2 Marriages Before Death

Paul Newman has the incredible love story with his second wife Joanne Woodward on display in the new, six-part documentary The Last Movie Stars. The HBO film, directed by Ethan Hawke, takes a close look at the Hollywood legends’ relationship that lasted half a century. “I fell more in love with them as I did it,” Hawke told Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz, per CBS News. “And the more you care about them, the more you want to do the story justice.”
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 5, Cheers On Cousin North, 9, At Basketball Game With True, 4, Kim, & Khloe: Photos

The Kardashian cousins got each other’s backs! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream, 5, and Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True, 4, came together to support Kim Kardashian’s eldest North, 9, at her basketball in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 23. In a photo posted by family friend Natalie Halcro, whose 2-year-old daughter Dove was seated between Dream and True, the adorable tot squad — joined by Kim’s daughter Chicago — cheered on their cousin from the bleachers. Kim and Khloe sat behind the kids, posing for their lives with peace signs and puckered lips.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Keke Palmer Reveals Whether Or Not Angela Bassett Has Responded To Her Killer Impersonation

“So, you know, it’s so funny,” began Keke Palmer during Sunday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen After Show, after a fan asked if Angela Bassett has reacted to Keke’s years of impersonating the Wakanda Forever actress. “I’ve been doing Angela Bassett impersonations since I was a kid,” said Keke, 28. “And she’s never said anything to me about it ever. … whenever I see her, she’s like, ‘Heeeeey!’ And we just move forward.” From there, Keke gave tips on how to do your own Angela and how to nail a Kerry Washington impression at your next party.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jersey Shore#Wedding
HollywoodLife

Julianne Moore, 61, & Lookalike Daughter Liv, 20, Glow In Hourglass Cosmetics Campaign

Julianne Moore, 61, proved beauty runs in the family when she and her daughter Liv, 20, posed for new cosmetics campaign pics. The actress and the lookalike showed the world their beautiful features as they put their arms around each other, in a new pic for Hourglass Cosmetics’ We Glow campaign, which was posted to Julianne’s Instagram page on July 21. Julianne wore a brown long-sleeved turtleneck top while Liv wore a tan ruffled top and they both had her hair down, in the eye-catching snapshot.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lawrence Makes Overalls Trendy Again While Out With Husband Cooke Maroney In NYC

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, is bringing back overalls! The Don’t Look Up actress wore a white pair of the garment popular in the 1990s during an outing with her husband Cooke Maroney in New York City on Sunday, July 24, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. Jennifer wore her chic overalls over a blue bodysuit that matched her sandals. She also rocked a white bucket hat and a pair of black sunglasses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

North West, 9, Rocks Basketball Uniform To Dinner & Twins In Black With Kim Kardashian: Photos

North West, 9, and Kim Kardashian, 41, twinned in similar outfits during their latest family outing. The daughter of the reality star showed off a black and white basketball uniform that included a t-shirt that read “Sports Academy” on the front, Nike shorts, and matching black and white sneakers when she went for dinner in Malibu, CA with her family on July 22. Her famous mom rocked a black and white Balenciaga t-shirt, matching sweatpants, and black sneakers as she kept the young athlete and her niece, Penelope Disick, 10, close to her side.
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

James Caan Cause of Death Confirmed After His Passing At The Age Of 82

One of Hollywood’s most respected leading men died on Wednesday July 6, and now James Caan‘s cause of death has been revealed. The Oscar-nominated Godfather icon, 82, died from heart attack and coronary artery disease per the document obtained by TMZ. The official coroner’s report/medical statement stated that James also suffered from obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure, and succumbed to the conditions at 9:02 PM at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California on July 6. The iconic actor has been buried at Eden Memorial Park.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Joy Behar Calls Out ‘Odious’ Matt Gaetz Over New Abortion Comments: Watch

Joy Behar called out Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz during a hot topic discussion on The View, where they torched the Florida congressman’s speech at the Conservative conference Turning Point USA over the weekend. Joy suggested that her co-host Sara Haines find out the “most odious” person for as a competition show. “I have an idea for Sara’s next game show: Who’s The Most Odious? Is it Matt Gaetz? Is it Jim Jordan? Is it Ted Cruz?” she joked on Monday, July 25.
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter, Dannielynn, 15, Reunites With Janet Jackson At Concert

Janet Jackson met with her biggest fan on Sunday. “After hours of singing, dancing, and sweating through the [Cincinatti Music Festival], we got to hang with [Janet, 56],” Larry Birkhead captioned a photo he posted on July 24. The picture showed Janet posing between Larry, 49, and Dannielynn Birkhead, the 15-year-old daughter of Larry and Anna Nicole Smith. Dannielynn had the biggest smile on her face while she stood next to Janet, who sported a tan jumpsuit following her performance. Dannielynn looked like a young emo-punk rocker with her Dr. Martens and safety-pin gloves.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8, His 1st With Model Bre Tiesi: ‘Beautiful Miracle’

Congrats are in order for Nick Cannon and model Bre Tiesi on their new bundle of joy! They welcomed their first child together, Bre revealed on Instagram. Alongside a series of photos showing her “all natural unmedicated home birth”, she wrote, ” I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. I can’t believe he’s here.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Bonds With Daughter Zahara, 17, On Outing To Vatican Museum In Rome

Angelina Jolie, 47, was all smiles during her recent outing with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17. The actress was photographed visiting the Vatican Museum in Rome, Italy with the teen, on July 20, and looked radiant. They were seen walking down the outside steps of the popular tourist attraction with a few other people and donned casual and comfortable-looking outfits.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Candace Cameron Bure Posts Cryptic Message About ‘Trusting The Lord’ After JoJo Siwa’s Diss

Candace Cameron Bure is not unafraid to share her faith – she lists herself as a “sister in Christ” on her Instagram bio. So, it’s unclear if the Bible verse she posted to her IG Story after JoJo Siwa called her “the rudest celebrity I’ve met” was in response to Jojo’s diss or just Candace, 46, spreading the word. “Trust The Lord Always,” read the message shared by the Fuller House alum, along with a note that it came from Isaiah 26:4 in the Christian bible. “Trust in the LORD forever, for the LORD GOD is an everlasting rock,” the quote goes, according to BibleHub, depending on the Bible version.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Make Out On The Beach At Resort Where They Got Engaged

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 46, have returned to where their future together began: the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif., where they got engaged on the beach in Oct. 2021. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, which can be seen here, the sentimental couple can be seen showing off their love on the beach as they strolled hand-in-hand and even took a rest to make out in the sand, with the mom of three lying on top of the father of three. Kourtney wore a romantic lime green silk slip dress that featured a high slit up her right leg and paired it with a black motorcycle jacket and black boots. Travis stayed true to his edgy rocker style with a black printed tee, black jeans, and black sneakers. He accessorized with a layered gold chain necklace and they both rocked black shades.
MONTECITO, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
221K+
Followers
19K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy