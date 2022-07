With Big Ten Media Days underway, the Iowa Hawkeyes went ahead and released their official depth charts entering fall camp. While there certainly could be changes along the way, there were plenty of interesting notes in both the offensive and defensive depth charts. Offensively, quarterback Spencer Petras is once again listed ahead of Alex Padilla entering camp. At running back, Gavin Williams is given the early nod over Leshon Williams. One of the interesting notes at wide receiver is redshirt freshman Alec Wick listed within the two-deep. Meanwhile, along the Hawkeyes’ offensive line, the starters moving left to right look like this:...

