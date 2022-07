UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill earned a top spot in the latest rankings from the U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday. The national publication’s 2022 Hospital Rankings listed UNC Hospitals as the second-best hospital in North Carolina based on its marks in several adult specialties. UNC Rex in Raleigh, which is also part of the broader UNC Health system, is ranked as the third-best hospital and tied with several others.

