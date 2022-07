SUNBURY – A pet died and five people were displaced after last week’s house fire on Fourth Street in Sunbury. Sunbury Fire Chief Ronald Rupp says it was a kitchen fire that occurred at a duplex home at 858 and 860 North Fourth Street last Tuesday around 8 a.m. He says the two families living in the home safely evacuated, but there was a pet which died in the blaze.

