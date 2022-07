SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Savannah have made an arrest after a 13-year-old boy was shot in the middle of the day. It happened July 20 on Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers responded around 2:40 p.m. and found the teen boy suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

