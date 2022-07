AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A massive but uncoordinated and chaotic law enforcement response, a “regrettable” culture of noncompliance when it comes to school security, and online signals of violence coming from the shooter: Those were the three main takeaways from the long-awaited Texas House report into the May 24th shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde that killed 19 fourth graders and two teachers.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO