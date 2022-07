BATON ROUGE – From the Louisiana Department of Treasury:. Louisiana Treasurer John M. Schroder is urging the passage of federal legislation that will expand the number of Louisiana citizens with disabilities who qualify to possess Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) accounts. This legislation will supplement the Americans with Disabilities Act, which celebrates its anniversary as of July 26, having been signed into law in 1990.

