San Diego's top stories for July 21

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The occupants of a downtown hotel will be relocated due to allegedly "deplorable" conditions, including fire hazards and infestations of mold and rodents, the San Diego City Attorney's Office said Monday. City prosecutors said the C Street Inn, a six-story hotel located between Sixth and...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People across San Diego County reported feeling an earthquake around 4:21 a.m. on Monday. USGS reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake 9.9 miles WNW of Ensenada, Mexico at 4:21 a.m. in the Baja California region. People reported feeling the quake in Lemon Grove, Chula Vista...
SAN DIEGO — The development team behind Seaport San Diego, the huge project that could redefine the city’s waterfront, has released a new round of renderings as it bids for more public support. The team, 1HWY1, has been working on the $3.5 billion mega-project’s design for years. The...
Last week's San Diego city council vote to hand out $15,000 hiring bonuses to cops poached from other government agencies is just the latest public money-throwing action of a costly panic over diminishing police ranks. Notes a July 17 dispatch by TV station KNSD, "More officers have left SDPD this...
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Lake Murray is usually a place to go on an afternoon stroll or even cast a line to catch some fish. "We come on Mondays because that's when I'm off, and it's quiet," Kim McGraw said. But lately, nature lovers like McGraw are noticing a...
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Local fisherman Nico Gibbons was out fishing off the coast of La Jolla when he caught something unexpected: video of a 14-foot Great White shark. Gibbons says the shark was preying on a seal just feet away from their boat. “It was encircling our...
La Mesa’s Souplantation revival did not reopen July 4 as planned due to supply chain issues, according to Hannah Romita, the restaurant’s kitchen manager. The restaurant, which is tucked away in a quiet plaza off Fletcher Parkway, appears sleepy. “Souplantation is coming back” bubble letters on a chalkboard sidewalk sign announce in front of the La Mesa location.
Photos (not local): Jaguarundi, black jaguar, and melanistic jaguar with spots visible. January 22, 2014 (San Diego’s East County)--A rash of sightings of large black wildcats have been reported in East County, most recently in Spring Valley. While thus far no one has captured photos of the animals, the growing number of sightings from seemingly credible sources—including an East County Magazine reporter, raises some intriguing questions.
SAN DIEGO — For more than three years now, Amie Zamudio has driven the streets of Hillcrest at night looking for elderly people in hospital gowns. Zamudio, a homeless advocate who devotes her time to helping un-housed seniors, says she finds seniors draped in hospital gowns and still wearing hospital-issued socks far too often.
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An inmate who was repeatedly released from San Diego County jail for medical care over the last 18 months died this week in a hospital, authorities reported Friday. The 64-year-old man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday,...
A strip mall in the College Area has been sold for almost $4.22 million, according to a commercial broker. The property, a fully occupied, 19,120-square-foot center near San Diego’s border with La Mesa, is located at 7149-7151 El Cajon Blvd. Commercial Asset Advisors principals Mike Conger and Brian Jenkins...
SAN DIEGO – A brush fire broke out Friday in San Diego’s San Carlos neighborhood, throwing off thick white smoke as firefighters worked to get it under control, officials said. The blaze was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. near 7288 Margerum Ave., a San Diego Fire-Rescue incident fact...
LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) - Crowds of people gathered to view a historic southern swell at some San Diego Beaches. On Tuesday, you could hear the waves slamming against the rocks at La Jolla Cove. Some waves reached 13 feet; conditions for only the most experienced surfers. Jesse Kemble has...
People in San Diego and across Southern California saw a meteor light up the skies with a fireball on Friday night. Fox 5 San Diego says the meteor burned particularly bright after entering the Earth’s atmosphere. The American Meteor Society registered dozens of reports on the fireball in San...
SAN DIEGO — When you look out across the ocean, there's a lot of action taking place with the waves but it's below the surface things are really happening. A scuba diver, who's been diving in the ocean waters for over two decades, sent a picture of a creature he's never seen.
One week after the San Diego County grand jury issued a report calling the city of San Diego’s “smart streetlights” a “wasted investment,” city council moved forward with an ordinance that will add oversight to the use of surveillance technology. The jury recommended San Diego...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria was in downtown San Diego Thursday for two reasons, to kickoff Comic-Con and announce a new women’s shelter for homeless. Gloria says te shelter will serve up to 40 women with an emphasis on those with serious medical conditions who do not require or qualify for recuperative care but who need a safe place to recover. The shelter, called Rachel’s Promise, is a collaborative effort between the City’s Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department (HSSD) and the San Diego Housing Commission.
