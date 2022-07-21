ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego's top stories for July 21

News 8 KFMB
 5 days ago

www.cbs8.com

CBS 8

Did you feel it? Earthquake felt across San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People across San Diego County reported feeling an earthquake around 4:21 a.m. on Monday. USGS reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake 9.9 miles WNW of Ensenada, Mexico at 4:21 a.m. in the Baja California region. People reported feeling the quake in Lemon Grove, Chula Vista...
San Diego, CA
California Government
San Diego, CA
#Comic Con
NBC San Diego

Souplantation's Long-Awaited Reopening in La Mesa Delayed by Supply Chain Crisis

La Mesa’s Souplantation revival did not reopen July 4 as planned due to supply chain issues, according to Hannah Romita, the restaurant’s kitchen manager. The restaurant, which is tucked away in a quiet plaza off Fletcher Parkway, appears sleepy. “Souplantation is coming back” bubble letters on a chalkboard sidewalk sign announce in front of the La Mesa location.
eastcountymagazine.org

ARE BLACK WILDCATS PROWLING EAST COUNTY?

Photos (not local): Jaguarundi, black jaguar, and melanistic jaguar with spots visible. January 22, 2014 (San Diego’s East County)--A rash of sightings of large black wildcats have been reported in East County, most recently in Spring Valley. While thus far no one has captured photos of the animals, the growing number of sightings from seemingly credible sources—including an East County Magazine reporter, raises some intriguing questions.
CBS 8

San Diego hospital accused of 'patient dumping'

SAN DIEGO — For more than three years now, Amie Zamudio has driven the streets of Hillcrest at night looking for elderly people in hospital gowns. Zamudio, a homeless advocate who devotes her time to helping un-housed seniors, says she finds seniors draped in hospital gowns and still wearing hospital-issued socks far too often.
CBS 8

San Diego diver finds rare fish in Point Loma

SAN DIEGO — When you look out across the ocean, there's a lot of action taking place with the waves but it's below the surface things are really happening. A scuba diver, who's been diving in the ocean waters for over two decades, sent a picture of a creature he's never seen.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Todd Gloria ignores dozens of homeless people in downtown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria was in downtown San Diego Thursday for two reasons, to kickoff Comic-Con and announce a new women’s shelter for homeless. Gloria says te shelter will serve up to 40 women with an emphasis on those with serious medical conditions who do not require or qualify for recuperative care but who need a safe place to recover. The shelter, called Rachel’s Promise, is a collaborative effort between the City’s Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department (HSSD) and the San Diego Housing Commission.
SAN DIEGO, CA

