FRAMINGHAM – James F. Condlin, Jr. of Framingham, formerly of Natick, passed away suddenly on July 19, 2022. Loving father survived by his children, Jessica A Condlin of Dubuque, IA, and Daniel P. Condlin of Natick, and their mother Pam Condlin. Beloved son of James F. and Anne (Brady) Condlin of Webster. Cherished brother to Corinne Daly and Paul Shuker, Jeanette Estes and the late Richard Estes, Joseph and his wife, Michelle Condlin, and Christopher and his wife, Kara Kolomitz. Adored by his many nieces and nephews, caring friend to Claire Daniels, and all who were blessed to have known him.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO