Two South Carolina men bound for a music festival in South Florida were arrested on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Aaron Myers Smith, 20, of Myrtle Beach, S.C. was driving a vehicle on Thursday when he was pulled over near Mile Marker 315, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was in possession of a fake Rhode Island driver’s license which had him over the age of 21. He said he and his passenger were bound for the Rolling Loud music festival in South Florida.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO