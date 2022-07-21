Looking for fun events? Top 5 Things to Do this weekend in Jacksonville

Music, sports, comedy, musical theatre and classic movies are all on tap this weekend in Jacksonville, offering something for everyone. Here are our top picks of the week.

Jacksonville Sharks and Jumbo Shrimp take the field

Tired of waiting for the Jaguars to start their season? You can root for the home team this weekend when the Jacksonville Sharks close out the National Arena League regular season with a game against the Carolina Cobras at 7 p.m. Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena ($12-$145) and, across the street at 121 Financial Ballpark, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp take on the Charlotte Knights at 7:05 p.m. Friday and 6:35 p.m. Saturday and Sunday ($5-$27).

Don't Miss a Beat Jazz festival at Woodstock Park

Jacksonville drummer Ulysses Owens Jr. brings his Don't Miss a Beat Jazz Festival back to Woodstock Park for a second year on Saturday. The free festival, which runs from 1-11 p.m., features performances from vocalist Jonathan Butler, trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, trumpeter Etienne Charles, vocalist Christie Dashielle, guitarist Eric Carter, the LPT Salsa Orchestra and the Let’s Ride Brass Band. Food trucks will be there, but fans are encouraged to bring their own food and blankets.

Comedian Malcolm Hall at Thrasher-Horne Center

After graduating from Middleburg High School in 2005, Malcolm Hall discovered a love of stand-up comedy and moved to Los Angeles to seek his fortune. He's returning to his roots on Saturday, performing live at the Thrasher-Horne Center, just a few miles from his alma mater, and recording a live album, "Who is Malcolm?" 8 p.m. Saturday, $30-$50.

Broadway's 'Cinderella' on stage at Wilson Center

Two groups of kids have been working hard for weeks, and they're ready to take the stage this weekend. Students in FSCJ's High School Summer Musical Theatre Experience put on "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wilson Center for the Arts at FSCJ's South Campus. Tickets are $20-$25. Another group at Apex Theatre Studio is doing a Penguin Project version of "Aladdin Jr.," pairing special-needs kids with theater kids, at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Lewis Auditorium at Flagler College in St. Augustine. Tickets are $22.

Movie classic 'Princess Bride' at Florida Theatre

We don't even need to check the weather forecast to know there's a fair chance of rain Sunday afternoon, so why not spend it in air-conditioned comfort, watching Princess Buttercup and Dread Pirate Roberts? "The Princess Bride," the 1987 film about giants and swordsmanship and being only a little bit dead, shows at 2 p.m. Sunday as part of the Florida Theatre's Summer Movie Classics series. $10.