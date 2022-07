As the Vikings prepare for training camp this week, one of the team’s most important offensive players is excited to start a new era. Running back Dalvin Cook is entering his sixth pro season and his first under a head coach not named Mike Zimmer. With Kevin O’Connell now at the helm, Cook said over the weekend that he’s looking forward to seeing what the team can do together.

