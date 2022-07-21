ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Mesa's fiber optic agreement is a big deal. You'll know by internet access and its speed

By John Giles
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
In today’s digitally connected world, access to high-speed internet is not a luxury – it’s an essential utility, just like water or electricity. No one can afford to be disconnected.

Broadband is vital to fully accessing online education, leveling the playing field for economic opportunity, enhancing telemedicine, making e-commerce possible and connecting residents and businesses with family, friends, customers and more.

We need to break down the 21st century divide that separates those with high-speed internet from those without. Put simply, someone’s zip code should not be the determining factor of whether a person gets to access the benefits of modern society.

An upgrade that cost taxpayers nary a dime

That’s why I am proud that Mesa is embarking on a massive effort to accelerate the availability of fiber optic internet to every premise in the city. Mesa City Council took a landmark vote to open the marketplace to more providers, moving us closer to the goal of affordable, reliable high-speed internet to every home and business.

The City Council unanimously approved license agreements with Google Fiber, SiFi, Ubiquity and Wyyerd, effectively removing obstacles for new providers to install their fiber optic network facilities within the city's rights of way.

In addition to fast-tracking the availability of fiber in Mesa, this will create more possibilities to bridge the digital divide for those who currently fall in the gap — through more competitive pricing, programs and partnerships. And it’s worth noting that we are doing this at zero cost to the city or its taxpayers.

MESA DEVELOPMENT:Developers have a plan to revamp infamous city eyesore. Will it work?

Mesa’s approach could emerge as the model for other cities across the U.S.

It's one more step toward bridging digital divide

It has long been a priority of mine and my colleagues to bring additional network connectivity to everyone in Mesa, especially since the pandemic heightened the need for fast, reliable and affordable internet service.

This will be a game changer for our city, one that will catalyze economic growth and improve the lives of residents. In short, we are “future-proofing” our city for at least the next decade. And fiber optics is the “gold standard for high-speed internet,” as my colleague, Councilman David Luna, said.

During the height of the pandemic, when schools and other services closed, I was proud that Mesa led the effort to quickly fund and distribute 9,500 computers for students and 7,000 internet plans for households in the city.

But I learned a valuable lesson: just because you give a kid a laptop, it doesn’t mean they’ll have the ability to go online and join their classmates virtually. I saw this firsthand at an elementary school event in which hundreds of families lined up to pick up thick-paper homework packets because their children didn’t have any way of submitting their assignments online.

The reality is, bridging the digital divide is more complicated than just handing somebody a device. In addition to the partnerships with private companies for fiber installation, the city of Mesa is upgrading its Wi-Fi networks through the Smart Cities program.

Free Wi-Fi in downtown, parks, pools and libraries is being upgraded to Wi-Fi 6, 21 cellular radio towers are being installed in west Mesa near underserved neighborhoods in a partnership with Mesa Public Schools and a Citizen Broadband Radio System is being tested.

I’m proud that Mesa is leading on this issue. Reliable connectivity is essential, and fiber is the future.

John Giles is mayor of Mesa. On Twitter: @MayorGiles.

