Grambling, LA

Live updates: Hue Jackson, Grambling players at SWAC Media Day 2022

By J.T. Keith, Monroe News-Star
 5 days ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Grambling football coach Hue Jackson and players Tyler Thomas, offensive lineman and Joshua Reed, defensive back will take the stage Thursday as the Tigers' representatives at SWAC Media Days 2022.

The event will be the Tigers' opportunity to preview the upcoming season in front of the league's media. After a busy offseason that saw Grambling hire former NFL coach Hue Jackson as the Tigers 14th coach. Jackson made his name on the offensive side of the ball. Look for the Tigers to light up the scoreboard.

One of Jackson's first moves as head coach is to find a quarterback to run his offense. Look for Grambling to throw the ball around the field. His offenses usually lead the NFL in scoring and TDs. Look for the quarterback position to go down to the last snap in fall practice.

J.T. Keith is the HBCU/ High school editor of the USA TODAY network of the South Region. contact him at jkeith@jackson.gannett.com, or follow him at Twitter@JKEITH1

