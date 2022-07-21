Rekha Basu: Iowa families struggling to make ends meet can be ashamed to seek help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Panelists at a Save the Children Action Network conference in Nashville last weekend had been discussing the critical role of quality early education and nutrition in children’s development when a mother from southern Iowa raised her hand. A SCAN volunteer herself, she was there with other advocates, parents and teachers from across the region to bone up on advocacy skills ahead of the midterm elections.

But Brandy Sickles needed to first learn to advocate for herself and her kids. "As a mother who grew up with scarcity, we were told, 'Don't ask for help,'" she said. "I'm learning to take the initiative … but there is so much bias and shame out there. I have shame when asking for help getting my son ready for school.”

Shame.

The word hung in the Nashville Green Hills Hilton conference room like a dangling reality check for those of us who might sometimes need reminding. When we talk about hunger, we could be discussing people from within our own ranks: educators, direct-service providers, media people, activists. Under the right circumstances, it can happen to anyone.

The narratives from politicians looking to deny help have been so brilliant at casting these as a problem of laziness or lack of initiative that they’ve gotten inside the heads of many struggling families. So when a mother’s earnings run short near the end of the month, and she has to feed her kids cereal for dinner, she’s left to blame herself.

I was at the summit at the invitation of SCAN Iowa. As she told me afterward, Sickles has a job with a chemical company and a fiancé who travels most of the time, so she's more like a single parent. Her children are 5 years and 18 months old. “We’re just on the limit financially for food assistance,” she said. “We have had to ask for (help) from my own family, and it causes so much stress.”

In the fall of 2021, one in seven Iowa working households couldn't afford to pay for their basic needs, according to the advocacy group Common Good Iowa.

"Even before the recent round of inflation pressured household budgets, nearly 114,000 Iowa working families with at least one full-time worker in the home could not meet a bare-bones, basic-needs budget without public supports beyond health insurance,” the report says. That includes 45% of single-parent working households also paying for child care. Among households of color, 34% can’t meet basic needs.

But even when you can afford food, how do you learn such fundamentals as serving nutritious meals and breastfeeding if feasible — “No one in my family had done that” — if you didn’t get them growing up? Sickles says she grew up on Hamburger Helper. “I didn’t know how to cook, so you stay with what you know, but it’s not healthy.”

Luke Elzinga, who co-chairs the Iowa Hunger Coalition, told the Heartland Regional Summit that pathways to the brain develop mostly from 0 to 3 years old and “can’t be built without those nutrients, especially iron.” Memory and IQ can both be harmed, and attention deficits, anxiety and depression may also result.

The Legislature this past session increased the permissible ratio of children to caregivers, allowing seven 2-year-olds to be cared for by one teacher. And it let 16-year-olds be in charge of classrooms by themselves. And even as COVID-19 still rages here, decision makers let a public health disaster declaration expire, forcing people receiving food assistance to lose their expanded benefits.

“There was a time when Iowa was a great place,” said Anissa Deay, director at the Primrose school in Urbandale. But now, she said, a state child care task force is populated by people not even connected to child care, and the Legislature has “pushed through three bills that didn’t cost the state anything but does cost everybody a lot.”

One disaster Iowans managed to dodge, thanks to lobbying by Elzinga's group along with others, was the prospective loss of food aid to a requirement that parents cooperate with the state's child support recovery unit to receive it.

E.J Wallace, SCAN Iowa's mobilization manager, says Iowa is short 350,000 child-care slots for parents who seek them. And it's not hard to see why teachers leave. At earnings that various estimates place at around $10 an hour, child-care workers are underpaid. Common Good Iowa estimates a single parent with one child needs to earn at least $21.16 an hour to make it in Iowa.

Iowa Republican lawmakers have insisted on keeping Iowa’s $7.25-an-hour minimum wage and cutting the length of unemployment benefits, requiring people to take lower-wage jobs if necessary.

“Teachers are going to walk out the door,” said Deay. “This is not an established labor force.” With the loss of seasoned teachers, she finds herself training a new labor force, knowing that "there is a temperament, a level of nurturing, that a passionate teacher must have.”

But none of that is considered by the politicians who cut benefits and then chide people about the dignity of working — even as they take another helping of support from the corporate donors backing the bills that keep them in office.

Going into the Nashville summit, Wallace said the hope was that advocates would "grow their confidence and skills to hold policymakers accountable." And indeed, some of their own stories could and should make a difference — if not with politicians, then with us, the voters.