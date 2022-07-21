ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17- and 18-year-old arrested after shooting near Lake George Tuesday

By Times staff report
 5 days ago
ST. CLOUD ― A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man from St. Cloud were taken into custody Wednesday after a person was shot at near Lake George Tuesday evening, according to police.

The 18-year-old, identified as Rakym Terry Frazier, is charged with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety.

The 17-year-old boy was unnamed in a Wednesday press release. Police said he was arrested and is expected to be charged with second-degree assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, carrying a gun without a permit and possessing a firearm under the age of 18. He was taken to Stearns County Jail to be transferred to a secure juvenile detention center.

On Wednesday investigators located the individual who was shot at and determined he was not injured.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, St. Cloud police responded to Lake George on a report of shots fired, according to the criminal complaint against Frazier. A caller said they heard six to eight gunshots in rapid succession and said that a group of juveniles started running across the park.

A group of four boys and Frazier were stopped and detained. While this was happening, a man drove up to the scene and yelled that the group had shot at him in his vehicle. In a later statement, the man told police while he was parked near the Vietnam Memorial the group of juveniles began shooting at him, but he did not get a good look at them.

Two additional witnesses told police they were in the park when they heard six to eight gunshots in rapid succession and saw a group of juveniles running away from where the sound came from. One of the males was said to have a black gun in his waistband. Frazier was later identified in a line up as the person he had seen with the gun.

Officers obtained surveillance footage of the group running away from the scene and, in retracing the path the group took, found 12 shell casings, a semi-automatic Glock-style handgun with an extended magazine, a second handgun and another Glock-style handgun with an extended magazine that was found to be reported stolen from the Denton Police Department in Texas.

Frazier told police he was in possession of the second handgun and said he shot one or two shots at the vehicle. He said he tossed the gun near the area they were detained.

Frazier was booked in the Stearns County Jail and has his first court appearance Friday.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: 17- and 18-year-old arrested after shooting near Lake George Tuesday

