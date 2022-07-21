ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

‘Damning’ report slams ‘poor’ Home Office response to Channel crossings

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPpDt_0gnaZQnR00

The Home Office response to the surge in Channel crossings is “poor” and the “system is overwhelmed”, according to a watchdog.

Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration David Neal found that problems arose mainly due to a “refusal” by the Government department to move from an “emergency response to what has rapidly become steady state, or business as usual”.

He added: “It is in the gift of ministers and senior officials to deliver an effective response.”

His report, published on Thursday, also revealed that more than 200 migrants had absconded after arriving in the UK in the space of just four months, but because of failings in security procedures not all their fingerprints and pictures had been recorded.

The findings – which prompted calls from political opponents for Home Secretary Priti Patel to be sacked and led to accusations that the Home Office is trying to dodge scrutiny – are the latest in a wave of damning reports published this week on the Government’s response to the migrant crisis.

They came as Ms Patel pledged to overhaul Border Force, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided should relinquish responsibility for tackling crossings in April. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is now leading the operation.

The Home Office insisted it has already “transformed” how it deals with migrants arriving on the Kent coast since Mr Neal’s inspection, and work carried out to address his four recommendations for improvement is almost complete.

In his foreword to the report, Mr Neal said: “The number of small boat crossings in the Channel has reached such a level that it has been described as a crisis and the number one priority for the Home Office.

On some days the system is clearly overwhelmed

“The volume is unprecedented, and on some days the system is clearly overwhelmed.”

Home Office “performance in delivering an effective and efficient response to the challenge posed by the increasing volume of migrant arrivals via small boats is poor”, he said.

“In my judgment, this arises principally from a refusal to transition from an emergency response to what has rapidly become steady state, or business as usual. This refusal permeates every aspect of the Home Office’s response.”

He added: “Sadly, nothing in this report will come as a surprise to ministers, officials, or the workforce. It is in the gift of ministers and senior officials to deliver an effective response. The workforce can do no more.”

if we don’t have a record of people coming into the country, then we do not know who is threatened or who is threatening

Between December and January Mr Neal and his team inspected processing centres – Tug Haven and Western Jet Foil – in Dover, where migrants are taken on arrival.

Tug Haven has since closed and in January the Home Office started using an ex-MoD site at Manston Airport, near Ramsgate, instead. More facilities at Western Jet Foil are due to open later this year.

The inspection’s findings exposed gaps in security procedures and concerns that vulnerable migrants were left at risk.

Equipment for security checks was “often first-generation and unreliable”, and biometrics, like fingerprints and photographs, were not always recorded.

Mr Neal said: “The Home Office told our inspectors that 227 migrants had absconded from secure hotels between September 2021 and January 2022, and not all had been biometrically enrolled.

“Over a five-week period alone, 57 migrants had absconded – two-thirds of whom had not had their fingerprints and photographs taken.

“Put simply, if we don’t have a record of people coming into the country, then we do not know who is threatened or who is threatening.”

To move migrants quickly through Tug Haven “effective safeguarding was sacrificed” in the wake of large numbers of arrivals and no interpreters were used.

A new model for borders and enforcement is desperately required if our border is to be secured and vulnerability effectively addressed

Mr Neal said: “A new model for borders and enforcement is desperately required if our border is to be secured and vulnerability effectively addressed.”

More than 15,000 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats such as dinghies since the start of this year, according to provisional Government figures.

It is estimated up to 60,000 people may make the journey by the end of 2022.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme that the Home Office is trying to “hide” the critical report, while the Liberal Democrats said Ms Patel should be “sacked immediately” over the “shocking level of incompetency” laid bare in the findings.

Since the inspection took place, we have transformed how we manage the arrival of migrants making dangerous and unnecessary Channel crossings in small boats

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said: “This report is a damning indictment of the Home Office.”

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “Since the inspection took place, we have transformed how we manage the arrival of migrants making dangerous and unnecessary Channel crossings in small boats. This includes the previously planned closure of Tug Haven and the movement to a two-site operation at Western Jet Foil and Manston.

“We have accepted all the report’s recommendations, the majority of which were already being addressed at the time of the inspection, and almost all this work has already been completed.”

Mr Neal will carry out another inspection later this year.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Parents and six-year-old girl shot dead in tent at US park

A nine-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and six-year-old sister has survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42, his 42-year-old wife Sarah Schmidt and their six-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
Daily Mail

Putin 'suffers late-night health scare with medics rushed to his bedside' says Telegram channel which has made various claims about Putin's welfare

Vladimir Putin suffered a late-night health scare over the weekend, according to a Telegram channel which claims to monitor the Russian leader's health. The 69-year-old suffered from 'severe nausea' overnight Friday into Saturday with doctors rushed to his bedside for around three hours, General SVR channel said. Putin has now...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
David Neal
Person
Yvette Cooper
newschain

Emergency declared over massive wildfire near Yosemite National Park

A state of emergency has been declared in California’s Mariposa County due to a massive wildfire near Yosemite National Park. The so-called Oak Fire exploded in size on Saturday into one of the state’s largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Response#Uk#Channel#The Home Office#The Government Department#Border Force#The Ministry Of Defence
newschain

Aberdeen sign Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson on season-long loan deal

Aberdeen have signed 24-year-old Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson on a season-long loan. The former England youth international has made 49 appearances for Boro and also played for St Mirren, Cambridge, Ipswich and Peterborough on loan. Coulson was one of Alan Stubbs’ signings for the Buddies, arriving on a season-long loan...
SOCCER
newschain

Exciting Tahiyra upholds family honour at Galway

Dermot Weld expects the beautifully-bred Tahiyra to go on to bigger and better things after making a sparkling debut on day two of the Galway Festival. The master of Rosewell House has made Ballybrit his own over the years and this daughter of Siyouni was sent off at 7-2 to make a successful start to her career in the Colm Quinn BMW Irish EBF Fillies Maiden.
ANIMALS
newschain

Fantastic four for rampant England as they beat Sweden to reach Euro 2022 final

England are through to their first major final since 2009 after the Euro 2022 hosts powered past Sweden with a 4-0 victory at Bramall Lane. Following a shaky start for the Lionesses in which Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius hit the bar, Beth Mead, already leading the race for the Golden Boot, put Sarina Wiegman’s side ahead with a 34th-minute strike that took her to six goals for the tournament.
SPORTS
newschain

Firefighters unable to contain destructive Oak Fire in California

A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park, that has grown into one of California’s biggest blazes of the year, could not be contained on Sunday. About 2,000 firefighters were battling the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that included steep terrain and spiking temperatures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
U.K.
newschain

Reda Khadra joins Sheffield United on season-long loan

Sheffield United have signed Brighton midfielder Reda Khadra on a season-long loan deal. Khadra spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Blades’ Sky Bet Championship rivals Blackburn, where he scored four goals in 26 league appearances. The 21-year-old is United’s fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of defenders...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Super Sandrine lifts Lennox Stakes prize

Andrew Balding is enjoying a good spell and likeable filly Sandrine continued the stable’s rich vein of form taking the Group Two World Pool Lennox Stakes at Goodwood. Third in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket, the drop in class helped the 12-1 winner, with David Probert enjoying a clear run on the outside, having tracked long-time leaders Pogo and Happy Power, who set a decent pace.
ANIMALS
newschain

EU reaches deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

European Union governments have agreed to ration natural gas this winter to protect themselves against any further supply cuts by Russia as Moscow pursues its invasion of Ukraine. EU energy ministers approved a draft European law meant to lower demand for gas by 15% from August through to March. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
146K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy