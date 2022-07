Wherever you looked, history was against England. Take your pick: their record of only winning a handful of their many previous meetings with Sweden; the fact that their semi-final opponents were the highest-ranked team at this Women’s European Championship and unbeaten in 90 minutes since 2019; or, perhaps most pertinently of all, the Lionesses’ three consecutive semi-final defeats at their last three major international tournaments. The record books provided little comfort.

