Van Buren County, MI

Man arrested for Geneva Township home invasion

By Michael Oszust
 5 days ago
GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was arrested for breaking into a house in Van Buren County.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said around 9 p.m. Wednesday that deputies were called for a report of a home invasion in progress. The victim told authorities they came home to find the front door open and an unknown man inside.

The suspect ran away from the house when authorities arrived on the scene. After a short foot chase, officers used a Taser and were able to take the suspect into custody. The 35-year-old Allegan man was taken to the Van Buren County Jail, according to the VBCSO.

Authorities were able to find some stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867, Silent Observer at 269.343.2100, or your local police. You can also text a tip to the sheriff’s office by sending the keyword VBCTIPS and your message to CRIMES (274637).

