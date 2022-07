CLEVELAND — According to the CDC, a new COVID-19 omicron subvariant known as BA.5 is now dominating here in the United States. "From the information we have so far, BA.5 is causing disease similar to other Omicron variants, which has been less severe than the previous waves," Dr. Daniel Rhoads, microbiologist for Cleveland Clinic, said. "Some of that is probably due to underlying immunity because people have been infected or have been vaccinated, and some of that might be due to the nature of the virus itself."

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO