ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Collective Soul with Switchfoot coming to Vina Robles

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hXPwb_0gnaXKoj00

Tickets on sale now

– Multi-Platinum Georgia rockers Collective Soul – made up of Ed Roland (vocals/keyboards/guitar), Dean Roland (rhythm guitar), Will Turpin (bass), Jesse Triplett (lead guitar), Johnny Rabb (drums) – are gearing up for their 11th album release, “Vibrating,” Aug. 12 on their label, Fuzze-Flex Records via Amped Distribution. To celebrate, they’re hitting the road this summer for a massive trek with Switchfoot (for the very first time). The tour lands in Paso Robles, CA on Saturday, August 20 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre. Tickets are on sale now.

Ed Roland says he can’t wait to get the tour started, “It’s always a thrill to go on tour, but this year is going to be so special because we get to be with not only our friends but a great band, Switchfoot! Southern boys meet Southern California boys, which will be a fun time for all!”

Switchfoot singer/guitarist Jon Foreman says he couldn’t agree more, “Been fans of Collective Soul and their songs from day one. Can’t believe it took this long for us to finally tour together. Psyched it’s finally happening!”

Pre-orders for Vibrating are available on CD, vinyl and digital formats everywhere music is sold which includes an instant download of the first single, “All Our Pieces.” A lyric video for the song premiered on SPIN.com last week and can now be seen on the band’s official YouTube page. SPIN.com describes the new album as a “…masterful pop-rock effort…” and as Ed Roland explained to them about the song, “you got to go to that point where you say we’re not clicking on all cylinders but we’ll get there, you know it’s there because you had it before.”

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Lester Heilmann, 70

– Lester Heilmann was born to Klaus and Leola Heilmann on August 3, 1942. The Heilmanns were a prominent ranching family in Atascadero at that time. After graduating from Atascadero High School in 1960, Les attended chef school in Connecticut. He worked at The Breakers in Morro Bay but decided to switch to banking when he and Lana Tucker decided to marry. They moved to San Leandro, where Les worked at Crocker Bank. They had two children- a daughter Jill, and a son Jason, and moved to Santa Barbara in 1974.
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Paso Robles, CA
Entertainment
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Edith Joan Mascolo

– Edith “Edie” Joan Mascolo of Los Osos passed away on July 13, 2022, in Atascadero at the home of her daughter surrounded by birdsong, flowers, sunshine, and love. She was born in 1931 in Kingston Borough, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania to Fred and Alma Hanson Wahlstrom and is survived by her daughter, Leigh Livick and her husband Rob, and granddaughter Clare; and her son, Scott Mascolo and his wife Cindy.
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Rabb
Person
Dean Roland
Person
Ed Roland
Person
Will Turpin
Person
Jon Foreman
Paso Robles Daily News

Local favorite Vic’s Cafe celebrates 80 years in business

Paso Robles downtown diner has been in the same building since 1942. – Ask any Paso Robles local for a restaurant recommendation and they are almost sure to offer up Vic’s Cafe as a suggestion. And for good reason, it’s been a staple in town for as long as most people can remember; in fact, they are celebrating 80 years in business in 2022.
Paso Robles Daily News

Distillery Trail Weekend kicks off August 12

– There’ll be plenty to toast to throughout the annual Distillery Trail Weekend hosted by the Distillers of SLO County from August 12-14, 2022. Over the course of the three-day event, each of the 14 members along the trail will be showcasing their craft spirits with top-shelf happenings such as distillery tours, mixology demonstrations, live music, and pairings with local eats and treats.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for July 19-20

– North County death notices for July 19-20, courtesy Chapel of the Roses and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Shirley Gehre, age 87, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, July 19. Shirley was born on Feb. 1, 1935. Under the care of Chapel of the Roses and Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
Paso Robles Daily News

Estrella Warbirds Museum to host test pilot at monthly dinner

Museum hosts a dinner and guest speaker on the first Wednesday of every month. – The Estrella Warbirds Museum hosts a dinner and guest speaker on the first Wednesday of each month. On Aug. 3, Zach Reeder will talk about his career as a test pilot and his recent experiences at Joby Aviation. After graduation from Texas A&M in 2005, with a bachelor of science degree in aerospace engineering, Reeder landed a job as a test pilot and engineer at Scaled Composites. At Burt Rutan’s revolutionary company, Reeder flies the Firebird Demonstrator, Proteus, and Task Vantage.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collective Soul#Fuzze Flex Records#Southern#Vibrating
Paso Robles Daily News

Girl Scouts honor volunteers, name ‘Women of Distinction’

Event recognizes Central Coast leaders that advocate for girls at all levels. – Last Saturday, Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast celebrated the hundreds of volunteers that are the “glue in the Girl Scouts communities” as well as six “Women of Distinction.” The celebration was held in Ventura. The organization is made up of scouts from Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties.
VENTURA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Clayton Ingram, 60

– Clayton Ingram (7/8/1961, Oxnard, Calif – 6/26/2022, Anaheim, Calif.) was a much-loved father, brother, uncle, and son. Clay, as he preferred to be called, was born to Evelyn and Jim Ingram in Oxnard and grew up in Atascadero, where he coached youth basketball, graduated from the local high school in 1979, and subsequently raised a family. He is survived by four siblings, Vicki, Dan, Jack, and Nancy, and two daughters, Sara and Emily.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Dolores Mae Babcock, 90

– Dolores Mae Babcock was born on Nov. 25, 1931, to Mary and Frank Neville, and passed away on June 26, 2022, in Atascadero. She was born in York, Nebraska, the seventh of eight children, and spent her childhood on the family farm. She graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School and moved to San Luis Obispo the following summer. She soon met and married her loving husband, Gilbert, “Gil,” on Sept. 10, 1950. They were married for 67 years until his passing in 2017.
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Paso Robles Daily News

Jake Owen coming to Vina Robles

– Country music artist Jake Owen will come to Vina Robles Amphitheater on Sunday, Aug. 14. Tickets are available at jakeowen.net/events. The nine-time chart-topper will bring his high-energy set of catalog standouts and rising single “Best Thing Since Backroads” to fans live as a part of his headlining Up There Down Here Tour all summer long.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

County firefighters headed to Oak Fire in Mariposa

Oak Fire near Yosemite largest in the state currently. – Strike Team 1471A, made up of firefighters from Cal Fire, the Camp Roberts Fire Department, the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, the Morro Bay Fire Fire Department, and the Five Cities Fire Department, is headed to Mariposa near Yosemite National Park this week to help with the Oak Fire.
MARIPOSA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Yogi

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Yogi from Woods Humane Society Atascadero. Yogi is 6 years old and very handsome. He has a beautiful coat and a fluffy tail that catch people’s eye. He also has chunky cheeks which makes everyone fall in love with him. He may seem reserved at first, but he is a laid-back guy and will be happy getting a nice head scratch. He loves to have a hiding space and needs time alone, but he’d also like to have a bed close to a window to stare out of and watch the world go by.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy