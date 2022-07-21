Collective Soul with Switchfoot coming to Vina Robles

Tickets on sale now

– Multi-Platinum Georgia rockers Collective Soul – made up of Ed Roland (vocals/keyboards/guitar), Dean Roland (rhythm guitar), Will Turpin (bass), Jesse Triplett (lead guitar), Johnny Rabb (drums) – are gearing up for their 11th album release, “Vibrating,” Aug. 12 on their label, Fuzze-Flex Records via Amped Distribution. To celebrate, they’re hitting the road this summer for a massive trek with Switchfoot (for the very first time). The tour lands in Paso Robles, CA on Saturday, August 20 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre. Tickets are on sale now.

Ed Roland says he can’t wait to get the tour started, “It’s always a thrill to go on tour, but this year is going to be so special because we get to be with not only our friends but a great band, Switchfoot! Southern boys meet Southern California boys, which will be a fun time for all!”

Switchfoot singer/guitarist Jon Foreman says he couldn’t agree more, “Been fans of Collective Soul and their songs from day one. Can’t believe it took this long for us to finally tour together. Psyched it’s finally happening!”

Pre-orders for Vibrating are available on CD, vinyl and digital formats everywhere music is sold which includes an instant download of the first single, “All Our Pieces.” A lyric video for the song premiered on SPIN.com last week and can now be seen on the band’s official YouTube page. SPIN.com describes the new album as a “…masterful pop-rock effort…” and as Ed Roland explained to them about the song, “you got to go to that point where you say we’re not clicking on all cylinders but we’ll get there, you know it’s there because you had it before.”