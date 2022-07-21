ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Daisy By Shelby Is A New Accessories Brand For Fashion-Forward Dogs

By Savannah Sitton
NYLON
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese stylish collars are joining fashion’s rise in dogwear. You may recognize Shelby Eastman as the creator behind the quarantine baking trend #shelbcake or as one of the fashion girls you follow on Instagram. Despite her elusive aura, she totes a hefty resume of titles, from creative director, consultant, and hospitality...

www.nylon.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Shoppers Call This Collagen Cream The ‘Best They Have Ever Used’ for Brightening & Firming Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re at the point of summer where it’s too hot to wear heavy moisturizers on our skin. But with all of the extra time outdoors and in the sun, the skin needs some sort of hydration to combat dry and itchy summer issues. If you don’t want to wear heavy products right now but still want to gift your complexion with a dose of hydration, you’re going to want to grab this lightweight.
SKIN CARE
NYLON

An Honest Review Of Living Proof’s New Instant Hair Repairing Treatment

Living Proof hair care has never really been about glossy shampoo ads where models dance around fields of flowers with shiny CGI hair. Since the brand’s original launch in 2005, Living Proof has been about science—the original founding team included biotech scientists from MIT—not exactly a typical swanky salon origin story. For Living Proof every product is supposed to be the solution for a specific and common hair problem or just about getting your version of a really really good hair day (one of their best-selling product lines is named “Perfect hair Day”, after all). Now, the brand is debuting a new leave-in treatment called the Triple Bond Complex, which is their next innovative solution towards helping their customers their best hair possible. The new treatment is intended to protect, repair, strengthen and improve hair’s look and feel all-in-one. The best part is that it doesn’t require you to do all that much, nor use it too often—which meant I had to try it out.
HAIR CARE
NYLON

Glossier Products Will Now Sell at Sephora Stores

True makeup fans might often find themselves with the Sephora and Glossier website tabs open simultaneously while shopping for their beauty products, as they are both home to many cult favorite beauty products. However, today's announcement from Glossier will officially streamline your beauty online shopping. Sephora is now Glossier’s first-ever retail partner meaning that soon all of your Glossier faves will be sold in the same place as Sephora standbys like Fenty Beauty and Haus Labs by Lady Gaga. Starting in 2023, Sephora customers will not need to open another tab to have easy access to Boy Brow or Cloud Paint.
MAKEUP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
NYLON

‘Pearl’ Trailer Stars Mia Goth As A Disturbed Serial Killer

A24 made a prequel for hit slasher-comedy X, and it’s shaping up to be just as gory and twisted as the original. Pearl, the next installment from director Ti West, tells the murderous backstory of Pearl, the surprisingly dangerous farmer who terrorizes a group of adult film stars in the original movie.
MOVIES
NYLON

Meet NewJeans, HYBE's '00s-Core Girl Group

From the return of miniskirts to low-rise jeans, everyone is cashing in on the Y2K and early ‘00s nostalgia wave — and K-pop is no exception. Enter NewJeans, the sparkling, brand new girl group by HYBE (the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS and Tomorrow x Together) and its independent label ADOR that’s paying homage to that glitzy bygone era.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy