Daisy By Shelby Is A New Accessories Brand For Fashion-Forward Dogs

Living Proof hair care has never really been about glossy shampoo ads where models dance around fields of flowers with shiny CGI hair. Since the brand’s original launch in 2005, Living Proof has been about science—the original founding team included biotech scientists from MIT—not exactly a typical swanky salon origin story. For Living Proof every product is supposed to be the solution for a specific and common hair problem or just about getting your version of a really really good hair day (one of their best-selling product lines is named “Perfect hair Day”, after all). Now, the brand is debuting a new leave-in treatment called the Triple Bond Complex, which is their next innovative solution towards helping their customers their best hair possible. The new treatment is intended to protect, repair, strengthen and improve hair’s look and feel all-in-one. The best part is that it doesn’t require you to do all that much, nor use it too often—which meant I had to try it out.

HAIR CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO