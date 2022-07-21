ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Badger cull protesters ambush Liz Truss at Tory leadership hustings

By The Newsroom
 5 days ago
Liz Truss was ambushed by a group of badger cull protesters as she arrived for a hustings with Conservative councillors in London.

The Tory leadership hopeful, fittingly dressed in black and white, was met by the noisy demonstrators as she walked up to the Local Government Association’s offices in Westminster.

Protesters chanted “Save our badgers, stop the cull”, drowning out any questions from journalists hoping to gauge Ms Truss’s mood ahead of her grilling by local government politicians.

A protester dressed as one of the furry mammals followed the Foreign Secretary with placards that read “I am innocent” and “176,000 badgers shot by Defra” (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs).

Ms Truss oversaw the culling of badgers as environment secretary as part of a programme intended to halt the spread of TB in cattle.

But critics want a moratorium on badger culling in England, calling the policy “inhumane and ineffective” and not backed up by scientific evidence.

Badger cull protesters outside the Tory leadership hustings event (Sophie Wingate/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Truss and her rival Rishi Sunak were holding the first in a series of summer hustings on Thursday, a day after making it into the Tory leadership run-off.

The pair will tour the UK to take part in 12 hustings for Tory members who will vote for the next prime minister, with the result being announced on September 5.

Mr Sunak, who faced the Conservative Councillors’ Association first, avoided the growing crowd of protesters and the media as he slipped out unnoticed.

Ms Truss followed suit by leaving via a side entrance, but her exit did not go unnoticed by the badger proponents.

They rushed to her car and surrounded it as she got in, shouting: “Stop killing badgers.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambush#Culling#Uk#Tory#Conservative#Badgers
