Across the state of Kansas, retired school personnel work in their communities to help not only the school districts but also to help their communities in various ways. Members of Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel (KARSP) are asked to keep count of the hours they spend in volunteer work with youth and also their total hours of volunteering. These are given to their local Community Service Chair who forwards them to the state organization. The hours statewide are tallied, then sent to the Governor and the State Legislature to show them the dollar amount that retired school personnel contribute to the betterment of their communities.

BROWN COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO