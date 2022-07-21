ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Top Workplaces: East Tennessee business leaders on how they're retaining workers

By Silas Sloan, Knoxville News Sentinel
 5 days ago
Fostering a strong company culture takes strong leadership skills. Knox News asked three CEOs from organizations that performed well in the 2022 Top Workplaces survey to share lessons they've learned and their recipe for the "secret sauce" that makes a good workplace culture.

What is the most important leadership lesson you’ve learned in the last year?

Angela Floyd, founder and director of Angela Floyd Schools: I think the biggest lesson I've learned is to trust in your staff to take over when you need to take a step back from the business. I've known for years that my staff has had all the tools they need to be successful in continuing day-to-day tasks and making decisions if I'm not present. When my mother lost her battle with cancer in March, I was able to spend several weeks away in the time leading up to her passing and several more afterwards. My staff knew how important this time was to me, and they really stepped up, making sure the studio had one of the best seasons ever. I also learned what I already knew, that family comes first no matter what. My wonderful staff gave me the gift of time.

Bruce Borchers, Oak Ridge Schools superintendent: I think the most important leadership Iesson I’ve learned during this last year is that when times are difficult and you’re going through things you’ve never prepared for; that culture and relationships are even more critical to help you navigate new and ever-changing challenges.

Robert Hall, Ole Smoky Distillery CEO: Be flexible with all employees, show caring and continually provide encouragement.

What is your organization’s greatest challenge in the next year and how are you tackling it?

Floyd: We are so fortunate to be able to say we have more students than ever. This is such a blessing, and we feel truly honored! It does mean, however, that if we keep growing at the rate we are now, our greatest challenge will be finding enough dressing room space at our dance concert and adding more music recital times. These are challenges that we are more than happy to accept, though!

Borchers: It’s been two of the most challenging years that educators have ever been through and we still had increases in student achievement because of our amazing staff. We are going to recharge over the next several weeks and then get ready to have an even better year next year. Our challenge is to “keep getting better at getting better”.

Hall: Our greatest challenge is hiring enough people to fulfill all the necessary tasks to successfully serve all our many customers. We are addressing this challenge by ensuring our compensation and benefits are competitive, that we are seen as a very desirable employer with good career development opportunities, we are advertising in the local market and on social media platforms to generate applications, and then working to quickly and efficiently process those applications.

What advice would you give to someone in a leadership role for the first time?

Floyd: Find yourself a wise, experienced mentor. I met a studio owner from Canada back in 2004, and his advice changed my life. I have never looked back, except to see how much my business has developed over the years, and the ways my staff and students have benefited from that growth.

Borchers: Listen, reflect, and focus on building relationships. And I believe in the saying that “culture trumps strategy” every day of the week. And make sure to surround yourself with talented and dedicated people. I am blessed to work with some very talented Executive Committee members.

Hall: Listen a lot more than you speak, and then take time to process the input before providing direction to the team.

What is the most important thing a leader can do to ensure success?

Floyd: Make sure your leadership team and staff have the tools in place to be successful. Provide continuing education when needed and have systems in place to make things run smoothly and as stress-free as possible. Hire smart leaders and let them do what they do best!

Borchers: In my profession, my “home base” is doing what’s right for students … even though that means myself and other adults must adapt and make changes to meet those needs. My advice is for leaders to find their “home base” so that all decisions in the organization are focused and observed through that lens.

Hall: After appropriate time in the position, listening to a wide variety of inputs, establish a clear vision and goal, and then work with the team to develop the optimum strategies and plans to achieve the goal. Let the team implement the plans in a manner that works for them. Watch the results of the team’s efforts, and specifically the sales and financial reports, very closely and recognize deviations from the plan very quickly, so that corrective actions can be taken.

What retention tactics have worked for you in this competitive job market?

Floyd: Some of my employees have been with me for 10 years or longer, and I'm very proud of that. I make sure that all employees know they are appreciated and valued. People need a paycheck; however, they stay with a company because they like the culture and love what they do every day.

Borchers: We have amazing support from our community and are fortunate to have an organization that many people want to be a part of.

Hall: Ensure competitive levels of compensation and benefits, and provide flexibility to employees, whenever possible, on how and where they fulfill their responsibilities. Working hard to establish a culture in the company that employees can feel connected to. Emphasize the career growth opportunities that are available at the company.

What is the “secret sauce” to your organization’s culture?

Floyd: Put family first. Be and develop positive role models. Strive for excellence. Choose age-appropriate music, choreography and costumes. Build self-confidence. Encourage creativity. Exceed expectations. Teach life lessons through dance and music lessons. Give back to our community.

Borchers: There is an expectation and legacy of excellence in our organization and that can be felt in our schools, community, and excellent Board of Education. But by far, our “secret sauce” is the amazing people that come to work every day focused on the needs of students and families in our community.

Hall: Having fun creating, making and then selling the company’s broad line of fun and quality products. Supporting and caring for all employees. Doing the right thing for the community, our customers and our employees.

