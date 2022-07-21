High heat risk for the next few days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect from 11 a.m. today until 8 p.m. Friday as we will experience dangerously hot conditions over the next few days.

Afternoon highs today and tomorrow will reach 112-116 around the Desert Southwest.

We will also continue to see partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions with stronger winds peaking at 30 MPH later this evening.

Heat is the number one weather related killer in the United States, so if you plan to spend any time outdoors make sure to take extra precautions.

By Saturday temperatures will cool back down to our seasonal average of 107 and we will increase in monsoonal moisture with 20-30% chances within our area Saturday-Monday.

