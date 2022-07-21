ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Top Workplaces won special awards in 2022 for leadership, communication

By Keenan Thomas, Knoxville News Sentinel
The Top Workplaces awards for 2022 have arrived, celebrating the best company cultures in Knoxville.

For companies large and small, awards can help increase positive perception in the public eye. It can also be a way for companies to strive for better leadership, working conditions and appreciation internally and externally, as they work toward becoming the best of the best.

That's why Knox News and Knox.Biz have partnered with Energage for the sixth consecutive year to award companies in special categories based on anonymous surveys from workers.

Along with recognizing the Top Workplaces in the small, midsize and large categories, Energage and Knox News award special commendations for exceptional performance in certain categories.

Top CEOs Q&A:East Tennessee business leaders on how they're retaining workers

Top Workplaces 2022:A roundup of all the top Knoxville and East Tennessee winners

Special Award for Leadership

"I have confidence in the leader of this company."

Winners:

Tony Hollin, Edfinancial Services

Marty Brown, PYA, P.C.

Suzanne Crisp, Executive Building Solutions Inc.

Special Award for Direction

"I believe this company is going in the right direction."

Winner: Pinnacle Financial Partners

Midsize first-place:Pinnacle Financial Partners preserves culture through growth

Special Award for Managers

"My manager helps me learn and grow."

Winner: Axle Logistics

Special Award for New Ideas

"New ideas are encouraged at this company."

Winner: Two Roads

Special Award for Doers

"At this company, we do things efficiently and well."

Winner: Ensemble Health Partners

Special Award for Meaningfulness

"My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful."

Winner: Thrive

Special Award for Values

"This company operates by strong values."

Winner: ERISA Services Inc.

Special Award for Clued-in Senior Management

"Senior managers understand what is really happening at this company."

Winner: Pilot Company

Special Award for Communication

"I feel well-informed about important decisions at this company."

Winner: Baldwin Risk Partners

Special Award for Appreciation

"I feel genuinely appreciated at this company."

Winner: PCS Inc.

Special Award for Work/Life Flexibility

"I have the flexibility I need to balance my work and personal life."

Winner: First Utility District Of Knox County

Special Award for Training

"I get the formal training I want for my career."

Winner: United Cleanup Oak Ridge LLC (UCOR)

Special Award for Benefits

"My benefits package is good compared to others in this industry."

Winner: 21st Mortgage Corporation

