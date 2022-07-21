ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

67-year-old Sherman Wayne Chen dead after an e-bicycle crash in San Rafael (San Rafael, CA)

 5 days ago

On Wednesday, authorities identified 67-year-old Sherman Wayne Chen, from San Francisco, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident in San Rafael. The fatal bicycle crash took place at about 12:20 p.m. on the Bay View Trail at China Camp State Park [...]

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#California Resources#Traffic Accident#California Drivers#Daily Newsletter
