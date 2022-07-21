A couple brought their choking child to Framingham police. Here's what happened

FRAMINGHAM — When a family rushed into the Framingham police station with a choking infant on Tuesday afternoon, Officer Ryan Porter said he let his training take over.

Porter was working the front desk when his shift commander saw the family first trying to get in through a locked side door, then run toward the front door.

"I followed my training," said Porter, who has been a police officer for about 5½ years. "He (the shift commander) yelled, 'Lobby, Lobby,' and I rushed out there not sure what was happening. They came in and she (the mother) handed me their baby. I took the baby and began to evaluate what was happening. He was struggling, but he was breathing a little. After about 30 seconds, he stopped breathing."

Porter, who is a CPR instructor for the Framingham Police Department but had never performed CPR on an infant, delivered several back blows to the baby, eventually dislodging whatever was stuck in the infant's throat.

"He started crying, kicking and wailing and at that point, I knew it worked," said Porter. "It was a good feeling. Instant relief. That's how I'd describe it. It felt really good to realize he was breathing normally and doing all right."

Porter said he walked the family outside just as an ambulance arrived to take them to MetroWest Medical Center for the baby to be evaluated.

After the incident, Porter realized he did not have the family's contact information, and was wondering all day Wednesday how the baby was doing.

On Wednesday evening, mother Ann Cardoso and father Reginaldo Cardoso Santos brought in Ravi, who had turned 2 months old that day.

"They just wanted to come in and say hi," said Porter. "I was really happy to see them. He (Ravi) was really well-behaved."

Cardoso told NBC 10 Boston she was thankful for Porter's help. She said both she and her husband were crying, but Porter told them, “Relax, relax, no problem.”

Framingham police, in a statement, credited Porter with saving the infant's life.

"This happy outcome is a credit to the fast actions of the parents and Officer Porter. Well done!"

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: A couple brought their choking child to Framingham police. Here's what happened