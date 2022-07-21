ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

A couple brought their choking child to Framingham police. Here's what happened

By Norman Miller
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 5 days ago

FRAMINGHAM — When a family rushed into the Framingham police station with a choking infant on Tuesday afternoon, Officer Ryan Porter said he let his training take over.

Porter was working the front desk when his shift commander saw the family first trying to get in through a locked side door, then run toward the front door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PLIT_0gnaWPRz00

"I followed my training," said Porter, who has been a police officer for about 5½ years. "He (the shift commander) yelled, 'Lobby, Lobby,' and I rushed out there not sure what was happening. They came in and she (the mother) handed me their baby. I took the baby and began to evaluate what was happening. He was struggling, but he was breathing a little. After about 30 seconds, he stopped breathing."

Porter, who is a CPR instructor for the Framingham Police Department but had never performed CPR on an infant, delivered several back blows to the baby, eventually dislodging whatever was stuck in the infant's throat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WaY4B_0gnaWPRz00

"He started crying, kicking and wailing and at that point, I knew it worked," said Porter. "It was a good feeling. Instant relief. That's how I'd describe it. It felt really good to realize he was breathing normally and doing all right."

Porter said he walked the family outside just as an ambulance arrived to take them to MetroWest Medical Center for the baby to be evaluated.

After the incident, Porter realized he did not have the family's contact information, and was wondering all day Wednesday how the baby was doing.

On Wednesday evening, mother Ann Cardoso and father Reginaldo Cardoso Santos brought in Ravi, who had turned 2 months old that day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x48We_0gnaWPRz00

"They just wanted to come in and say hi," said Porter. "I was really happy to see them. He (Ravi) was really well-behaved."

Cardoso told NBC 10 Boston she was thankful for Porter's help. She said both she and her husband were crying, but Porter told them, “Relax, relax, no problem.”

Framingham police, in a statement, credited Porter with saving the infant's life.

"This happy outcome is a credit to the fast actions of the parents and Officer Porter.  Well done!"

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: A couple brought their choking child to Framingham police. Here's what happened

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Swim with family members turns deadly for 56-year-old Massachusetts man

A family is morning the loss of a Massachusetts man who died while going out for a swim on Sunday. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 4:30 p.m., the Winchester Police and Fire Departments, the Stoneham Fire Department, and Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a possible drowning of an adult male in Upper Mystic Lake off Sandy Beach in Winchester. Local Officers and Firefighters along with the State Police Dive Team and State Police Air Wing responded to the scene.
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Mail theft is on the rise nationally; so are check washing scams

NATICK, Mass. — With inflation spiking, scammers are working overtime to steal your hard-earned money. The latest fraud scheme involves stealing checks from mailboxes. 25 Investigates was contacted by a Natick man whose checking account was wiped out in March through a check washing scam. Our team began looking at how checks are swiped from the postal service and how consumers can better protect themselves.
NATICK, MA
WWLP

Athol Police searching for missing man

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Athol Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man that was last seen Friday night. Police are searching for Damien Feeley, who was last seen on Friday around 9:00 p.m. Police have provided a photo of him in case anyone in the public sees him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Framingham, MA
communityadvocate.com

Worcester man arrested following shoplifting at Tractor Supply Store

WESTBOROUGH – A Worcester man faces charges after he allegedly attempted to shoplift items from the Tractor Supply Store on Milk Street. Evan Charbonneau has been charged with shoplifting by concealing. The reporting party called the Westborough Police Department at 7:37 p.m. yesterday and told officers that the man...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police arrest suspect following Huntington Ave shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been arrested after a shooting in the city’s Fenway-Kenmore neighborhood left a victim wounded Saturday morning. Officers assigned to District D-4 were called to the area of 491 Huntington Ave when shots were reported around 11 a.m., near the Museum of Fine Arts and Northeastern University.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Police Station
fallriverreporter.com

63-year-old Massachusetts DCR worker reportedly slashed in the face by woman at State Forest

Police are looking for a suspect that reportedly attacked a DCR employee. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, a Department of Conservation and Recreation worker reported to a Massachusetts State Trooper and Massachusetts Environmental Police Officer that he had been slashed in the face by a woman who had been denied entry into a non-accessible area of Myles Standish State Forest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston police captain cleared of most charges

A BOSTON POLICE captain who was on paid leave for 2½ years for violating the rules of conduct returned to work earlier this year and then scored a major victory in June when a hearing officer dismissed most of the violations against him and he received just an oral reprimand for the remaining transgressions.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Salisbury Man, 58, Killed in Car Crash in Andover, Mass.

A 58-year-old man from Salisbury, Massachusetts, is dead after his car rolled over on Interstate 495, south of Interstate 93 in Andover, police announced. Police say people were already trying to help the 58-year-old driver when police and ambulances arrived. The man was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
ANDOVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Braintree home a total loss after fire

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A fire tore through a home in Braintree Sunday afternoon, leaving it a total loss. Fire Chief James O’Brien said conditions at 32 Townsend St. were “very tough” for firefighters and included high heat and strong winds. One resident was home when the...
BRAINTREE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman killed in Rt. 24 crash, car fire in Avon

AVON, Mass. — A woman was killed in a fiery crash on Rt. 24 in Avon early Saturday. Avon Fire Chief Robert Spurr said a sedan and dump truck collided under the Harrison Boulevard overpass. The crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway.
AVON, MA
MassLive.com

One killed, four seriously injured in three-car crash in Worcester Saturday night

One person is dead and four are in the hospital with serious injuries after a three-car accident in downtown Worcester on Saturday night, police say. According to a Facebook post by the Worcester Police Department, officers observed a stolen white SUV driving north quickly on Main Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. An officer activated his blue lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but called off the pursuit when the SUV did not stop and began operating erratically.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts man accused of dealing drugs in Macy’s, carrying 29 bags of heroin

A Massachusetts man who police say was dealing drugs in Macy’s on Friday is accused of carrying 29 bags of heroin. Officers assigned to District A-1 in Downtown Boston responded around 12:45 p.m. Friday to a report of a person who was taken into custody after allegedly shoplifting at the Macy’s at 450 Washington St., according to a statement from the city’s police department.
BOSTON, MA
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy