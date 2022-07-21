ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champions crowned at Sault Invitational softball tournament

By Staff reports
The Sault News
 5 days ago
SAULT STE. MARIE — The Mid-Michigan Heat and Northern Michigan Legends softball programs claimed top honors at the 2022 Sault Invitational hosted by the Soo Legacies.

The Heat-Anderson team finished 4-0 to win the round robin 10U division. The NM Legends-Payton squad defeated the Soo Legacies 12-2 in the 12U championship game. In other age groups, the Heat 09s beat the Fanatics 14-9 for the 14U championship, while the Legends topped the Midmichigan Bolts, 17-9, to claim the 16U/HS Division title.

The Heat 09, technically a 12U team, is coached by Rudyard native Steve Loonsfoot, who was a member of the Legacies’ coaching staff when his sisters played. He is now the Shepherd High School coach.

The Legacies 12U team opened with a 14-3 victory over the Petoskey Blaze, then closed pool play with a 7-3 loss to the Lady Bandits. The Legacies bounced back with a 7-1 victory over the Bandits during the first round of bracket play, and followed with a 21-6 victory over the Northern Michigan Legends-Cosier. The eventual champion NM Legends-Payton swept through the 12U division with a 4-0 record.

The Legacies 16U/HS squad finished 3-1, beating the Northwest Wild, 4-0, and the Northern Michigan Pride, 13-5, during pool play. The Wild came back to beat the Legacies, 6-3, during the first round of bracket play. The Legacies defeated the U.P. Vortex, 4-2, in a consolation game.

The Legacies’ 10U and 14U teams both finished 0-4.

Community Policy