Special Weather Statement issued for Barrow, Clarke, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Jackson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 02:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pickens and northeastern Oconee Counties through 245 PM EDT At 209 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Walhalla, or near Oconee State Park, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Walhalla, Norris, Six Mile, Salem, Devils Fork State Park, Lake Keowee, Keowee Toxaway State Park, Jocassee Gorges, Oconee State Park and Lake Jocassee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

OCONEE COUNTY, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO