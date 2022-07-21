Police Blotter

Precinct 8 — Parkville

JULY 16: ROBBERY, 2700 BLOCK OF TAYLOR AVENUE 21234

July 16, 2022 1:11 AM

Two unknown suspects robbed the location. Suspects stole cigarettes and fled before police arrived.

JULY 14: FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, 3800 BLOCK OF EAST JOPPA ROAD 21236

July 14, 2022 7:00 AM

An unknown suspect(s), made entry into the apartment and ransacked the location. Nothing was reported stolen at this time.

Precinct 9 — White Marsh

JULY 17: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, 5200 BLOCK OF CAMPBELL BOULEVARD 21236

July 17, 2022 3:00 PM

Three unknown suspects got into an argument with the victims about a previous incident. One suspect discharged a firearm at the victims; no one was struck.

JULY 14: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, PERRY HALL BOULEVARD AND SILVER SPRING ROAD 21236

July 14, 2022 2:17 PM

At 2:17 p.m., an unknown suspect pointed a handgun at another driver during a road rage incident.

JULY 13: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, 8600 BLOCK OF PHILADELPHIA ROAD 21237

July 13, 2022 2:15 PM

At 2:15 p.m., the two individuals got into an argument which then led to the suspect physically assaulting the victim. The suspect was arrested.

JULY 13: ROBBERY, 4900 BLOCK OF CAMPBELL BOULEVARD 21236

July 13, 2022 1:30 PM

An unknown suspect walked into the location and implied they had a weapon, demanding money. The suspect fled the scene with the cash.

Precinct 11 — Essex

JULY 17: ROBBERY, UNIT BLOCK OF EASTERN BOULEVARD 21221

July 17, 2022 2:06 PM

A suspect entered and robbed the location at gunpoint. The suspect was located and arrested.

JULY 17: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, 9800 BLOCK OF CHARBANK LANE 21220

July 17, 2022 2:35 AM

An unknown suspect assaulted three victims. All three suffered non-life threatening injuries. Suspect being sought.

JULY 16: FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, UNIT BLOCK OF HONEYWOOD PLACE 21221

July 16, 2022 3:02 AM

An unknown suspect made entry into the location and stole multiple items including cash. Suspect being sought.

JULY 14: ROBBERY, UNIT BLOCK OF BACK RIVER NECK ROAD 21221

July 14, 2022 7:51 PM

An unknown suspect used a handgun to rob the location and assault an employee. The suspect got away with the cash and fled the scene.

JULY 14: ROBBERY, UNIT BLOCK OF COMPASS ROAD 21220

July 14, 2022 12:08 AM

An unknown suspect committed an armed personal robbery. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

JULY 13: FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, 2200 BLOCK OF SOUTHORN ROAD 21220

July 13, 2022 2:30 AM

An unknown suspect made entry into the location and took items from the location.

JULY 12: FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, 2200 BLOCK OF SOUTHORN ROAD 21220

July 12, 2022 7:45 PM

Two known suspects made entry into the location and stole items; the suspects fled the location.