This is one of many cool Batman quotes in artist/writer Jock’s Batman: One Dark Knight #3. As if it weren’t enough that the Caped Crusader is trying to duck and dodge every rival gang member in Gotham trying to kill him and E.M.P., issue #3 sees Batman having to navigate his way around the dark bowels of the sewer searching for E.M.P. But there are far worse things lurking in the sewers than just armed henchmen. In the final issue of this masterful three-part series, the last thing standing in the Dark Knight’s way of getting E.M.P. safely to Blackgate prison is a little obstacle named Killer Croc.

COMICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO